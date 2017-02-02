Video "Debüt-Trailer" zu FlatOut 4: Total Insanity - 4Players.de

Bigben Interactive und Kylotonn Racing Games haben den ersten Trailer zum Rennspiel FlatOut 4: Total Insanity veröffentlicht, das im März 2017 auf PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC an den Start gehen soll.
Allods Team und My.com werden ihre Cloud Pirates am 9. Februar 2017 nicht nur in den Early Acces auf Steam entlassen, sondern auch das Update 1.1 "Gold Rush" für die taktische Luftkampf-Action veröffentlichen.