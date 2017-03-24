Video "Fight the Darkness-Trailer" zu Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX für PlayStation 4 - 4Players.de

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX: Fight the Darkness-Trailer

Am 31. März erscheint die Spielesammlung Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX für die PS4. Im "Fight the Darkness"-Trailer zeigt Square Enix weitere Kampfeindrücke.



Fight the Darkness-Trailer
Views: 22
