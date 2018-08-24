Video "Collapse of Balance (DLC #3)" zu Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet - 4Players.de

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet: Collapse of Balance (DLC #3)

Bandai Namco Entertainment und Dimps werden die dritte Download-Erweiterung "Collapse of Balance" für Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet am 30. August 2018 auf PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One veröffentlichen.



Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
