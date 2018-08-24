Video "Collapse of Balance (DLC #3)" zu Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet - 4Players.de

Ary and the Secret of Seasons



Loading Loading 1:19 Min.

Ankündigungs-Trailer

Modus Games, eXiin und Fishing Cactus haben das Jahreszeiten-Abenteuer Ary and the Secret of Seasons angekündigt, das 2019 für PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch und PC (Steam) erscheinen soll.

24.08.2018

Views: 1