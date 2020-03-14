 

Activision Blizzard: Gerüchte über die nächsten Spiele: Mehr Call of Duty, Crash WoC Remaster und Tony Hawk

Activision Blizzard
Unternehmen
Nachrichten

Gerüchte über die nächsten Activision-Spiele: Mehr Call of Duty, Crash WoC Remaster und Tony Hawk's Pro Skater

Gerüchten zufolge arbeitet Activision (Publishing) derzeit an Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Remastered, Call of Duty 2020 (Codename ist Project: Zeus), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, einem weiteren Free-to-play-Spiel aus der Call-of-Duty-Reihe von Sledgehammer Games (2021), Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex Remastered (Remaster von Crash Bandicoot: Der Zorn des Cortex) und an einem namenlosen Crash-Spiel mit Spieler-gegen-Spieler-Fokus. Auch Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 als Nachfolger von Call of Duty: Modern Warfare aus dem Jahr 2019 befindet sich (wenig überraschend) in Produktion.

Die Angaben stammen von The Gaming Revolution. In der Vergangenheit hatte The Gaming Revolution schon mehrfach Informationen mit Activision-Bezug im Vorfeld veröffentlicht, die sich später als korrekt erwiesen haben, u.a. Call of Duty: Warzone, die Zombies-Karten für Black Ops 3 und der allgemeine Neustart von Modern Warfare. Activision hat keines der Projekte bisher offiziell angekündigt.

Quelle: The Gaming Revolution, Resetera

Kommentare

DonDonat schrieb am
... namenlosen Crash-Spiel mit Spieler-gegen-Spieler-Fokus.
CoD in egal welcher Form macht wirtschaftlich sinn: die Fans kaufen und Spielen es, egal was für nen Mist man damit anstellt. Aber Crash...? Als PVP ONLY Spiel?????
Ansonsten wundert es mich nicht, dass man sich noch mal an Pro Skater versucht, wenngleich ich wenig Hoffnung habe, dass man da was gescheites auf die Beine/ das Board stellen wird...
schrieb am