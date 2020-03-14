Activision Blizzard: Gerüchte über die nächsten Spiele: Mehr Call of Duty, Crash WoC Remaster und Tony Hawk

Die Angaben stammen von The Gaming Revolution. In der Vergangenheit hatte The Gaming Revolution schon mehrfach Informationen mit Activision-Bezug im Vorfeld veröffentlicht, die sich später als korrekt erwiesen haben, u.a. Call of Duty: Warzone, die Zombies-Karten für Black Ops 3 und der allgemeine Neustart von Modern Warfare. Activision hat keines der Projekte bisher offiziell angekündigt.
(The follow up to Modern Warfare is also being worked on, I thought that was obvious though)
— TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo2) March 12, 2020
I had a massive thread on my old account but Activision took it down a few weeks ago because of leaks
— TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo2) March 13, 2020