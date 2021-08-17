Intel: Arc: Erste Grafikkarten sollen im 1. Quartal 2022 erscheinen

Die erste Generation der Grafikkarten wird auf der Xe-HPG-Mikroarchitektur basieren und den Codenamen Alchemist tragen (früher bekannt als DG2). Die Codenamen zukünftiger Generationen unter der Arc-Marke sollen Battlemage, Celestial und Druid heißen. Intel hat also bereits Pläne bzw. Namen für die Zukunft ...
Die ersten "Alchemist-Produkte" sollen u.a. hardwarebasiertes Raytracing, volle Unterstützung für DirectX 12 Ultimate und KI-gesteuertes Super-Sampling bieten. Letzteres dürfte sich stärker an DLSS von Nvidia als an FSR von AMD orientieren. Eine Vorabversion eines "Alchemist-Grafikchips" soll im folgenden Video ihren Dienst verrichten. Mögliche Performance-Angaben wurden nicht gemacht.
ð A sneak peek of gameplay captured on #IntelArc Pre-production Silicon! https://t.co/kRTpUg5EcG pic.twitter.com/CxORT8djLZ
— Intel Gaming (@IntelGaming) August 16, 2021
Roger Chandler (Intel Vice President and General Manager of Client Graphics Products and Solutions): "Today marks a key moment in the graphics journey we started just a few years ago. The launch of the Intel Arc brand and the reveal of future hardware generations signifies Intel’s deep and continued commitment to gamers and creators everywhere. We have teams doing incredible work to ensure we deliver first-class and frictionless experiences when these products are available early next year."