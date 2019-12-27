Xenosaga: Episode 1 - Der Wille zur Macht: Remaster-Collection war angedacht, wurde aber verworfen - 4Players.de

 

Xenosaga: Episode 1 - Der Wille zur Macht
Rollenspiel
Publisher: Namco
Xenosaga: Episode 1 - Der Wille zur Macht: Remaster-Collection war angedacht, wurde aber verworfen

Xenosaga: Episode 1 - Der Wille zur Macht (Rollenspiel) von Namco
Xenosaga: Episode 1 - Der Wille zur Macht (Rollenspiel) von Namco - Bildquelle: Namco
Eine "Xenosaga Collection" war bei Bandai Namco Entertainment vor einiger Zeit im Gespäch. Aber da die globale Marktanalyse der Neuauflage des Rollenspiel-Trios eher negativ ausfiel und es hochgradig fraglich war, ob der Remaster überhaupt profitabel sein kann, wurde dieser Plan laut Katsuhiro Harada (Game Director und Chief Producer von Tekken bei Bandai Namco Entertainment) verworfen. Er ist der Ansicht, dass es momentan sehr unwahrscheinlich sei, den Remaster-Plan von Xenosaga wiederaufzunehmen.

Xenosaga entstand bei Monolith Soft (Xenoblade Chronicles). Die erste Episode des Rollenspiels (Xenosaga: Episode 1 - Der Wille zur Macht) erschien im Februar 2002/2003. Xenosaga: Episode 2 - Jenseits von Gut und Böse und Xenosaga: Episode 3 - Also sprach Zarathustra folgten 2004/2005 bzw. 2006.

Quelle: Gematsu, Katsuhiro Harada
Xenosaga: Episode 1 - Der Wille zur Macht
