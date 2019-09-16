Square Enix: Die ersten drei Dragon-Quest-Teile werden für Switch veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

Find out where it all began - the first three #DragonQuest games are coming to North America, and for the first time on console in Europe, on #NintendoSwitch!
You can start with any of the three games, so get ready for classic adventures from September 27th. pic.twitter.com/iPklL1k0uv
— DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) 16. September 2019
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Square Enix wird Dragon Quest 1 bis 3 für Switch veröffentlichen
Square Enix wird die Switch-Versionen von Dragon Quest (Teil 1), Dragon Quest 2: Luminaries of the Legendary Line und Dragon Quest 3: The Seeds of Salvation auch in westlichen Regionen veröffentlichen. Sie werden zeitgleich mit den japanischen Fassungen am 27. September 2019 für 4,99 Dollar, 6,49 Dollar und respektive 12,49 Dollar veröffentlicht.