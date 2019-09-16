 

Square Enix: Die ersten drei Dragon-Quest-Teile werden für Switch veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Square Enix
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: Square Enix
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection [PC] - 5,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Tropico 5: Complete Collection [PC] - 6,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 [PC] - 11,00 (Gamesplanet)
  • Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition [PC] - 18,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Tales of Berseria [PC] - 11,00 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Square Enix wird Dragon Quest 1 bis 3 für Switch veröffentlichen

Square Enix (Unternehmen) von Square Enix
Square Enix (Unternehmen) von Square Enix - Bildquelle: Square Enix
Square Enix wird die Switch-Versionen von Dragon Quest (Teil 1), Dragon Quest 2: Luminaries of the Legendary Line und Dragon Quest 3: The Seeds of Salvation auch in westlichen Regionen veröffentlichen. Sie werden zeitgleich mit den japanischen Fassungen am 27. September 2019 für 4,99 Dollar, 6,49 Dollar und respektive 12,49 Dollar veröffentlicht.

Quelle: Square Enix, Gematsu

Kommentare

yopparai schrieb am
Kann denen bitte mal irgendwer beibringen, dass das Jahr 12 Monate hat? Und nur einer davon September heißt?
schrieb am