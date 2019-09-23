Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment: Gerücht: WB Games Montréal deutet ein neues Batman-Arkham-Spiel an - 4Players.de

DaRkn3ss2011 hat geschrieben: ? Heute 16:25 wobei ich finde da könnte mann mal ein geiles Open World Game drauß machen.

Als Bruce Wayne einfach mal mit teuren schlitten durch die City und wenns not tut halt anzug an und los gehts

Batman: Die Simulation.Manage Bruce Waynes Privatleben, knüpfe Kontakte und lege Gelder an - und bekämpfe Nachts als Batman das Verbrechen. Aber Vorsicht: Schaffst du es nicht als Bruce deine Identität zu verschleiern, sind deine Liebsten in Gefahr.Persönlich wünsche ich mir ja mal ein 1960er-Batman, also im Stil der Adam West-Serie. Mit *Biff* und *Pow* Einblendungen beim Kämpfen, einem Joker mit Bart, Selbstironie und ner schwachsinnigen Übersetzung. Aber ich glaube da will WB nicht mehr zurück.Arkham Origin war in Ordnung. Wären die Bugs nicht gewesen. Und dass es eigentlich nur ein schneller Cashgrab war.