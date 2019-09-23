Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment: Gerücht: WB Games Montréal deutet ein neues Batman-Arkham-Spiel an - 4Players.de

Das letzte Spiel des Studios, das ungefähr 500 Mitarbeiter beschäftigt, war Batgirl: A Matter of Family (2015; ein DLC für Batman: Arkham Knight). Im Oktober 2018 bestätigte Senior Game Designer Osama Dorias, dass zwei Videospiele auf Basis von DC Comics in Entwicklung wären (wir berichteten). Neben Gerüchten über ein vermeintliches Superman-Spiel gab es in der Vergangenheit auch immer wieder Berichte über ein neues Batman-Arkham-Spiel.
@WBGamesMTL is proud to celebrate Batman’s 80th anniversary with rest of the world during #BatmanDay #Batman80 pic.twitter.com/4VGz9kBWxj
— WB Games Montréal (@WBGamesMTL) 22. September 2019
There’s 4 actually. Two flashed at basically the same time. But they are noticeably different. The last one looks very... demonic. pic.twitter.com/xlo2EiCZv0
— Wall-Spider (@NYCWallSpider) 22. September 2019