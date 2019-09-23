Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment: Gerücht: WB Games Montréal deutet ein neues Batman-Arkham-Spiel an - 4Players.de

 

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment: Gerücht: WB Games Montréal deutet ein neues Batman-Arkham-Spiel an

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Unternehmen
Entwickler: Warner Bros.
Publisher: Warner Bros.
Spielinfo

Nachrichten

von ,

Gerücht: WB Games Montréal deutet ein neues Batman-Arkham-Spiel an

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (Unternehmen) von Warner Bros.
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (Unternehmen) von Warner Bros. - Bildquelle: Warner Bros.
WB Games Montréal, das Studio hinter Batman: Arkham Origins, hat nach über vier Jahren der Inaktivität auf seinem Twitter-Kanal ein Video zum 80. Geburtstag von Batman veröffentlicht. Der 30 Sekunden lange Clip zeigt die Projektion des Batman-Symbols an eine Hauswand und wird zwischendurch mehrfach unterbrochen. Kurzzeitig sind drei/vier Symbole zu erkennen, die das Videobild überlagern. Eines dieser Symbole wirkt dämonisch. Ein anderes Bild erinnert an eine Eule. Daher wird laut PC Gamer darüber spekuliert, ob bei WB Games Montréal an einem neuen Batman-Arkham-Spiel gearbeitet wird und Ra's Al Ghul (alias The Demon's Head) sowie der "Court of Owls" (ein Geheimbund, der im Grunde genommen Gotham City lenkt) die Gegenspieler von Batman sein werden.

Das letzte Spiel des Studios, das ungefähr 500 Mitarbeiter beschäftigt, war Batgirl: A Matter of Family (2015; ein DLC für Batman: Arkham Knight). Im Oktober 2018 bestätigte Senior Game Designer Osama Dorias, dass zwei Videospiele auf Basis von DC Comics in Entwicklung wären (wir berichteten). Neben Gerüchten über ein vermeintliches Superman-Spiel gab es in der Vergangenheit auch immer wieder Berichte über ein neues Batman-Arkham-Spiel.

Quelle: WB Games Montréal, PC Gamer

Kommentare

mafuba schrieb am
Bitte ohne Batmobil
Raskir schrieb am
DaRkn3ss2011 hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 16:25
TaLLa hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 15:52
 Ich mochte alle Batman Spiele soweit, aber irgendwann geht einer Serie auch die Luft aus. Mal schauen ob sie wirklich sinnvolle Erweiterungen mitbringen. Etwas weniger Batmobil wäre auch ganz nett, oder sie ziehen es richtig durch und bringen richtige Fahrzeuge. Da müsste die Stadt dann aber auch GTA Ausmaße haben.
wobei ich finde da könnte mann mal ein geiles Open World Game drauß machen.
Als Bruce Wayne einfach mal mit teuren schlitten durch die City und wenns not tut halt anzug an und los gehts
Das hört sich für mach gar greislig an :)
Gerne ein neues batman aber mit etwas reduzierter story. Arkham asylum hat mir neben origins dabei am besten gefallen, auch wenn ich city am besten insgesamt fand. Knight war dann für mich in allen Belangen zu groß aufgebaut
Todesglubsch schrieb am
DaRkn3ss2011 hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 16:25
 wobei ich finde da könnte mann mal ein geiles Open World Game drauß machen.
Als Bruce Wayne einfach mal mit teuren schlitten durch die City und wenns not tut halt anzug an und los gehts
Batman: Die Simulation.
Manage Bruce Waynes Privatleben, knüpfe Kontakte und lege Gelder an - und bekämpfe Nachts als Batman das Verbrechen. Aber Vorsicht: Schaffst du es nicht als Bruce deine Identität zu verschleiern, sind deine Liebsten in Gefahr.
Persönlich wünsche ich mir ja mal ein 1960er-Batman, also im Stil der Adam West-Serie. Mit *Biff* und *Pow* Einblendungen beim Kämpfen, einem Joker mit Bart, Selbstironie und ner schwachsinnigen Übersetzung. Aber ich glaube da will WB nicht mehr zurück.
Arkham Origin war in Ordnung. Wären die Bugs nicht gewesen. Und dass es eigentlich nur ein schneller Cashgrab war.
DaRkn3ss2011 schrieb am
TaLLa hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 15:52
 Ich mochte alle Batman Spiele soweit, aber irgendwann geht einer Serie auch die Luft aus. Mal schauen ob sie wirklich sinnvolle Erweiterungen mitbringen. Etwas weniger Batmobil wäre auch ganz nett, oder sie ziehen es richtig durch und bringen richtige Fahrzeuge. Da müsste die Stadt dann aber auch GTA Ausmaße haben.
wobei ich finde da könnte mann mal ein geiles Open World Game drauß machen.
Als Bruce Wayne einfach mal mit teuren schlitten durch die City und wenns not tut halt anzug an und los gehts
Janno1980 schrieb am
nawarI hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 15:46
 Arkham Origins auf Basis von Arkham City fand ich extrem gelungen - wobei ich recht alleine mit dieser Meinung bin.
Ich fand Origins auch sehr gelungen. Und es zeigte auch eine gewisse Härte, die es in den anderen Arkham-Spielen nicht gab.
schrieb am