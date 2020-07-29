League of Legends: NEOM als Sponsor für die europäische LoL Liga (LEC) stößt auf Gegenwind

Esporter Kalytis fasst via Sport1 zusammen, dass NEOM ein Projekt von Mohammed bin Salman sei (Kronprinz, Verteidigungsminister und stellvertretender Premierminister Saudi-Arabiens). Obgleich er eine Reihe von Reformen in dem Land angestoßen hat, wird er für 48 Enthauptungen (Januar bis April 2017), die Inhaftierung von Menschenrechts-Aktivisten sowie LGBT-Befürwortern und für die Ermordung des Journalisten Jamal Khashoggi verantwortlich gemacht. Während in Saudi Arabien weiterhin Homosexualität unter Strafe steht, präsentiert sich die europäische League of Legends Liga (LEC) mit einem Regenbogen-Logo als Zeichen der LGBT-Verbundenheit. Auch dieser Kontrast wird im Zuge der Partnerschaft kritisiert.
i'm told that Riot casters and some employees were only told of the partnership recently and there has been significant pushback within the company, but that Riot decided to go ahead with it anyway
— Rod Breslau (@Slasher) July 29, 2020
The founder of NEOM is Mohamed Bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and Deputy Prime Minister.
He is responsible for 48 beheadings within jan-apr 2017, detention of human rights/LGBT advocates, and for the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Nice move, LEC.
— Kalytis (@Kalytis_) July 29, 2020
I understand that a company is not responsible for the laws of the country it resides in, but this is literally an advertisement to go to a location where I and many other #LEC fans could be threatened by torture or even the death penalty for existing.
Nice pride logo btw... https://t.co/XyDUzmwkJs pic.twitter.com/jYe4zLwYwm
— Darius (@DariusExMachina) July 29, 2020
This is disappointing because this is the LEC. It's my team, my product, my managers, my office.
My family. My home.
This isn't someone far away in HQ that I don't know. This is devastating because I know who made these choices and I feel silenced.
— Froskurinn (@Froskurinn) July 29, 2020
Shell, KitKat, NEOM - noch ein Partner der #LEC, den man nur googln muss, um zu sehen, wie verwerflich ihre Geschäftsmethoden sind. Hab mich damals geweigert, sowas ne Bühne zu bieten. Wage zu behaupten, dass es spätestens jetzt auch einigen meiner Kollegen zu viel werden könnte.
— Hänno (@HandIOfIBlood) July 29, 2020
Die Partnerpolitik von Riot ist für mich seit Beginn der #LEC einfach sehr fragwürdig.
Ich werde dieses Produkt vorerst nicht mehr live im Broadcast kommentieren.
— Kalle (@KalleEinfach) July 29, 2020