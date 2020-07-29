 

League of Legends: NEOM als Sponsor für die europäische LoL Liga (LEC) stößt auf Gegenwind

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
League of Legends
Entwickler:
Release:
kein Termin
06.11.2009
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Injustice 2 - 9,99 (-80%)
  • Styx: Shards Of Darkness - 5,25 (-74%)
  • Kerbal Space Program - 9,50 (-76%)
  • Motorsport Manager - 7,50 (-79%)
  • Aven Colony - 6,99 (-77%)
  • South Park: Der Stab der Wahrheit - 6,99 (-77%)
  • Europa Universalis IV - 8,99 (-78%)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware


Sichere dir jetzt deinen eigenen TeamSpeak Server von 4Netplayers. Sei mit deinen Freunden jederzeit online und führe große Schlachten mit perfekter Kommunikation. Die TS3 Server sind sofort nach der Bestellung verfügbar. Perfekte Hardware und ein kostenloses Support Team erwarten dich! Jetzt auch mit Sinusbot

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

NEOM als Sponsor für die europäische League of Legends Liga (LEC) stößt auf Gegenwind

League of Legends (Taktik & Strategie) von Riot Games / Tencent
League of Legends (Taktik & Strategie) von Riot Games / Tencent - Bildquelle: Riot Games / Tencent
Riot Games hat nach weiteren Sponsoren für die europäische League of Legends Liga (LEC) gesucht und ist bei NEOM fündig geworden. NEOM ist ein Planstadt-Projekt von Saudi Arabien, das nicht unumstritten ist, da sich z.B. ein einheimischer Stamm ein neues Zuhause suchen muss. Die Reaktionen auf die Ankündigung der Partnerschaft fallen im Esports-Bereich (Spieler, Caster, Influencer, Partner etc.) ziemlich negativ aus. So schrieb u.a. Esports-Insider Rod "Slasher" Breslau, dass es wohl auch innerhalb von Riot Games viel Gegenwind gab, sich aber letztendlich die Führungsetage durchsetzen konnte und den Deal gegen Widerstand durchdrückte.

Esporter Kalytis fasst via Sport1 zusammen, dass NEOM ein Projekt von Mohammed bin Salman sei (Kronprinz, Verteidigungsminister und stellvertretender Premierminister Saudi-Arabiens). Obgleich er eine Reihe von Reformen in dem Land angestoßen hat, wird er für 48 Enthauptungen (Januar bis April 2017), die Inhaftierung von Menschenrechts-Aktivisten sowie LGBT-Befürwortern und für die Ermordung des Journalisten Jamal Khashoggi verantwortlich gemacht. Während in Saudi Arabien weiterhin Homosexualität unter Strafe steht, präsentiert sich die europäische League of Legends Liga (LEC) mit einem Regenbogen-Logo als Zeichen der LGBT-Verbundenheit. Auch dieser Kontrast wird im Zuge der Partnerschaft kritisiert.

Quelle: Sport1, Twitter, Riot Games

Kommentare

Buumpa schrieb am
Riotgames selber ist doch genauso verrucht.
schrieb am