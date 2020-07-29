 

League of Legends: NEOM als Sponsor für die europäische LoL Liga (LEC) stößt auf Gegenwind; Riot rudert zurück

League of Legends
von ,

NEOM als Sponsor für die europäische League of Legends Liga (LEC) stößt auf Gegenwind; Riot rudert zurück

League of Legends (Taktik & Strategie) von Riot Games / Tencent
League of Legends (Taktik & Strategie) von Riot Games / Tencent - Bildquelle: Riot Games / Tencent
Riot Games hat nach weiteren Sponsoren für die europäische League of Legends Liga (LEC) gesucht und ist bei NEOM fündig geworden. NEOM ist ein Planstadt-Projekt von Saudi Arabien, das nicht unumstritten ist, da sich z.B. ein einheimischer Stamm ein neues Zuhause suchen muss. Die Reaktionen auf die Ankündigung der Partnerschaft fallen im Esports-Bereich (Spieler, Caster, Influencer, Partner etc.) ziemlich negativ aus. So schrieb u.a. Esports-Insider Rod "Slasher" Breslau, dass es wohl auch innerhalb von Riot Games viel Gegenwind gab, sich aber letztendlich die Führungsetage durchsetzen konnte und den Deal gegen Widerstand durchdrückte.

Esporter Kalytis fasst via Sport1 zusammen, dass NEOM ein Projekt von Mohammed bin Salman sei (Kronprinz, Verteidigungsminister und stellvertretender Premierminister Saudi-Arabiens). Obgleich er eine Reihe von Reformen in dem Land angestoßen hat, wird er für 48 Enthauptungen (Januar bis April 2017), die Inhaftierung von Menschenrechts-Aktivisten sowie LGBT-Befürwortern und für die Ermordung des Journalisten Jamal Khashoggi verantwortlich gemacht. Während in Saudi Arabien weiterhin Homosexualität unter Strafe steht, präsentiert sich die europäische League of Legends Liga (LEC) mit einem Regenbogen-Logo als Zeichen der LGBT-Verbundenheit. Auch dieser Kontrast wird im Zuge der Partnerschaft kritisiert.

Sir Richfield schrieb am
Sir_pillepalle hat geschrieben: ?
vor 52 Minuten
 Grünschablig wie ich bin, lehne ich mich mal aus dem Fenster und behaupte, dass vor 30 Jahren DLC, MTA, die einhergehenden Skinnerboxen mit drumherum gestricktem Videospiel und von Golfmonarchien gesponsorte Esportturniere nicht standardmäßig unter Videospielern diskutiert wurden :Blauesauge:
Natürlich nicht, weil es "Das Internet" in dieser Form nicht gab.
Was es aber gab war die Sorge um das, was Daten zu Daten macht - ihre einfache, verlustfreie Vervielfältigung.
Und Publisher, die ALLES Geld wollten gab es auch. Das war sogar so schlimm, dass DISNEY von allen Leuten dazu einen Film rausbrachte. Im Kern geht es bei TRON um eine Urheberrechtsverletzung, an der sich ein Konzern bereichert. ;)
Was es auch gab war Shareware, was ein wenig so ist wie heute die Anzeige in den Stores "Beinhaltet In-App Käufe". ;)
Es gab auch damals schon seltsame Geldgeber, mitunter mit seltsamen Agendas.
Das alles ist nicht neu! Neu ist nur, dass es dir in diesem speziellen Falle jetzt auffällt. :)
PS: Damit wir unsere Zeitlinien synchronisieren, weil mir altem Sack gerne mal ganze Jahrzehnte in der bewußten Warnehmung fehlen: EA hat Ultima VIII verbrechen lassen. Das war 1994. Das ist 26 Jahre her!
Sir_pillepalle schrieb am
Grünschablig wie ich bin, lehne ich mich mal aus dem Fenster und behaupte, dass vor 30 Jahren DLC, MTA, die einhergehenden Skinnerboxen mit drumherum gestricktem Videospiel und von Golfmonarchien gesponsorte Esportturniere nicht standardmäßig unter Videospielern diskutiert wurden :Blauesauge:
Wahrscheinlich sehe ich die Sachen ob des Alters noch nicht so lange den kapitalistischen Bach runter gehen und bin da ein wenig biased :mrgreen:
Sir Richfield schrieb am
Sir_pillepalle hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 12:10
 Ich meine explizit den Massenmarkt und wie schnell vom "Hobby für Kellernerds" zu "Alles Geld > anything" übergegangen wurde.
Ah, achso... Ja, das war vor ca. 20 Jahren, hast recht, das ging ziemlich schnell damals.
Edit: Ich fürchte es sind 30 Jahre...
Sir_pillepalle schrieb am
Sir Richfield hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 10:57
Sir_pillepalle hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 09:24
 Der einzige Meilenstein, den ich sehe, ist die Geschwindigkeit, in der das Massenphänomen Gaming den kapitalistischen Bach runter geht.
Häh? Wo geht denn "Gaming" den Bach runter? Ich kann mich gar nicht retten vor lauter Spielen...
Ich meine explizit den Massenmarkt und wie schnell vom "Hobby für Kellernerds" zu "Alles Geld > anything" übergegangen wurde.
Ansonsten kann ich mich als Spieler auch nicht beschweren. Neben regelmäßigen Gossip über die großen Publisher, welcher mich hämisch lachen lässt, geht es "Gaming" (noch) sehr gut.
Bachstail schrieb am
LePie hat geschrieben: ?
Gestern 21:23
 Steht sinnbildlich eigentlich für so ziemlich alle Konzerne mit nem Networth im neun- oder höherstelligen Bereich, nach außen hin geben sie sich progressiv und schwenken insbesondere zur Pride Month ihre bunten Fähnchen, und hinter der Fassade geben sie einen feuchten Furz drauf sobald monetäre Verluste drohen könnten.
Danke, genau so sieht es aus.
Ich finde das persönlich sehr traurig, denn ich finde, dass man gerade solchen Ländern gegenüber Flagge zeigen sollte aber das traut man sich nicht und es betrifft leider nicht nur Riot, sondern vermutlich nahezu jeden Pubslisher/Entwickler, im Ernstfall wird dann nur an das Geld gedacht und das, was man sich ursprünglich auf die Fahne geschrieben hatte, beiseite gschoben, hauptsache das Geld schwimmt nicht weg.
schrieb am