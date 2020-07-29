League of Legends: NEOM als Sponsor für die europäische LoL Liga (LEC) stößt auf Gegenwind; Riot rudert zurück

Sir_pillepalle hat geschrieben: ? vor 52 Minuten Grünschablig wie ich bin, lehne ich mich mal aus dem Fenster und behaupte, dass vor 30 Jahren DLC, MTA, die einhergehenden Skinnerboxen mit drumherum gestricktem Videospiel und von Golfmonarchien gesponsorte Esportturniere nicht standardmäßig unter Videospielern diskutiert wurden Grünschablig wie ich bin, lehne ich mich mal aus dem Fenster und behaupte, dass vor 30 Jahren DLC, MTA, die einhergehenden Skinnerboxen mit drumherum gestricktem Videospiel und von Golfmonarchien gesponsorte Esportturniere nicht standardmäßig unter Videospielern diskutiert wurden

Natürlich nicht, weil es "Das Internet" in dieser Form nicht gab.Was es aber gab war die Sorge um das, was Daten zu Daten macht - ihre einfache, verlustfreie Vervielfältigung.Und Publisher, die ALLES Geld wollten gab es auch. Das war sogar so schlimm, dass DISNEY von allen Leuten dazu einen Film rausbrachte. Im Kern geht es bei TRON um eine Urheberrechtsverletzung, an der sich ein Konzern bereichert.Was es auch gab war Shareware, was ein wenig so ist wie heute die Anzeige in den Stores "Beinhaltet In-App Käufe".Es gab auch damals schon seltsame Geldgeber, mitunter mit seltsamen Agendas.Das alles ist nicht neu! Neu ist nur, dass es dir in diesem speziellen Falle jetzt auffällt.PS: Damit wir unsere Zeitlinien synchronisieren, weil mir altem Sack gerne mal ganze Jahrzehnte in der bewußten Warnehmung fehlen: EA hat Ultima VIII verbrechen lassen. Das war 1994. Das ist 26 Jahre her!