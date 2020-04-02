 

Paradox Interactive: Fundraising-Aktion für den Kampf gegen Covid-19 bei Steam

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Paradox Interactive
Unternehmen
Spielinfo Videos  

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen [PC] - 5,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • XCOM 2 [PC] - 12,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Code Vein [PC] - 29,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Borderlands 3 [PC] - 27,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ [PC] - 12,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Paradox Interactive: Fundraising-Aktion für den Kampf gegen Covid-19 bei Steam

Paradox Interactive (Unternehmen) von Paradox Interactive
Paradox Interactive (Unternehmen) von Paradox Interactive - Bildquelle: Paradox Interactive
Auch Paradox Interactive hat eine Fundraising-Aktion gestartet, um den Kampf gegen Covid-19 zu unterstützen. Der Publisher will die vollständigen Einnahmen einiger Spiele auf Steam an den "Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund" der WHO (Weltgesundheitsorganisation) spenden.

Bis zum 3. April um 19:00 Uhr werden folgende Titel im Rahmen der Aktion mit Rabatt angeboten: Age of Wonders: Planetfall, Cities: Skylines, Hearts of Iron 4, BattleTech, Surviving Mars, Pillars of Eternity, Tyranny, Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut, Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition und Knights of Pen and Paper 2. Die entsprechende Fundraiser-Seite findet ihr hier.


Auch Rockstar Games will sich an der Spendenaktion beteiligen. Fünf Prozent der Einnahmen aus GTA Online und Red Dead Online (von April bis Ende Mai) sollen gespendet werden.
Quelle: Paradox Interactive

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am