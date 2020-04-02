Paradox Interactive: Fundraising-Aktion für den Kampf gegen Covid-19 bei Steam

Bis zum 3. April um 19:00 Uhr werden folgende Titel im Rahmen der Aktion mit Rabatt angeboten: Age of Wonders: Planetfall, Cities: Skylines, Hearts of Iron 4, BattleTech, Surviving Mars, Pillars of Eternity, Tyranny, Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut, Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition und Knights of Pen and Paper 2. Die entsprechende Fundraiser-Seite findet ihr hier.
Want to play games and help the relief efforts against the COVID-19 virus?
Until 7p.m. CEST of April 3rd the proceeds from a number of Paradox games on Steam will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO!
Get our games and contribute here: https://t.co/eISwu27Cg0 pic.twitter.com/4ieERnVGzq
— Paradox Interactive (@PdxInteractive) March 31, 2020
Auch Rockstar Games will sich an der Spendenaktion beteiligen. Fünf Prozent der Einnahmen aus GTA Online und Red Dead Online (von April bis Ende Mai) sollen gespendet werden.