Microsoft: "Singleplayer-orientierte Spiele" sollen weiterhin wichtig bleiben - 4Players.de

 

Microsoft: "Singleplayer-orientierte Spiele" sollen weiterhin wichtig bleiben

Microsoft
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: Microsoft
Nachrichten

von ,

Microsoft: "Singleplayer-orientierte Spiele" sollen weiterhin wichtig bleiben

Microsoft (Unternehmen) von Microsoft
Xbox-Frontmann Phil Spencer hat via Twitter versichert, dass Microsoft bzw. die Xbox Game Studios auch in den nächsten Jahren weiterhin Einzelspieler-Titel entwickeln werden. In Hinblick auf die jüngsten Neuzugänge bei den Xbox Game Studios meinte er, dass sie viele Teams hätten, die in der Vergangenheit starke "Singleplayer-orientierte Spiele" entwickelt hätten und sie bei Microsoft möchten, dass das in Zukunft auch so bleibt.


Microsoft hatte 2018 und 2019 folgende Studios übernommen: Compulsion Games (We Happy Few), Ninja Theory (Hellblade), Playground Games (Forza Horizon), The Initiative (2018 gegründet), Undead Labs (State of Decay), inXile Entertainment (Wasteland 2 und 3, Torment: Tides of Numenera), Obsidian Entertainment (Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity) und Double Fine Productions (Broken Age, Psychonauts).
Quelle: Microsoft

