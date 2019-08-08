Microsoft: "Singleplayer-orientierte Spiele" sollen weiterhin wichtig bleiben - 4Players.de





Yes, I can confirm. With the additions to XGS we have a lot of teams that have built strong SP focused games and we want that to continue.



— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 7, 2019

Xbox-Frontmann Phil Spencer hat via Twitter versichert, dass Microsoft bzw. die Xbox Game Studios auch in den nächsten Jahren weiterhin Einzelspieler-Titel entwickeln werden. In Hinblick auf die jüngsten Neuzugänge bei den Xbox Game Studios meinte er, dass sie viele Teams hätten, die in der Vergangenheit starke "Singleplayer-orientierte Spiele" entwickelt hätten und sie bei Microsoft möchten, dass das in Zukunft auch so bleibt.Microsoft hatte 2018 und 2019 folgende Studios übernommen: Compulsion Games (We Happy Few), Ninja Theory (Hellblade), Playground Games (Forza Horizon), The Initiative (2018 gegründet), Undead Labs (State of Decay), inXile Entertainment (Wasteland 2 und 3, Torment: Tides of Numenera), Obsidian Entertainment (Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity) und Double Fine Productions (Broken Age, Psychonauts).