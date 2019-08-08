Microsoft: "Singleplayer-orientierte Spiele" sollen weiterhin wichtig bleiben - 4Players.de

Yes, I can confirm. With the additions to XGS we have a lot of teams that have built strong SP focused games and we want that to continue.
— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 7, 2019
Microsoft hatte 2018 und 2019 folgende Studios übernommen: Compulsion Games (We Happy Few), Ninja Theory (Hellblade), Playground Games (Forza Horizon), The Initiative (2018 gegründet), Undead Labs (State of Decay), inXile Entertainment (Wasteland 2 und 3, Torment: Tides of Numenera), Obsidian Entertainment (Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity) und Double Fine Productions (Broken Age, Psychonauts).