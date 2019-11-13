Microsoft: Morgige Inside Xbox von der X019 mit Wasteland 3, Flight Simulator und vielleicht Age of Empires 4 - 4Players.de

Microsoft hat sich für die morgige Inside Xbox vom Event X019 (zum Youtube-Kanal) derart viel vorgenommen, dass man sich unter dem Trailer schon selbst mit Punkten stoppt: "GRÖSSTE. INSIDE XBOX. ALLER. ZEITEN." heißt es in der Beschreibung, laut derer es in London u.a. News zu mehr als zehn Titeln der Xbox Game Studios gibt. Nach unserer Zeit startet die Show um 21 Uhr - am morgigen Donnerstag, 14. November 2019.
Neben Spiel-Enthüllungen und Neuerungen zum Games Pass geht es um Wasteland 3, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Minecraft Dungeons, Sea of Thieves, CrossfireX, Project xCloud und Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Dass neues Material zu Age of Empires 4 gezeigt werden könnte, ist ebenfalls wahrscheinlich. Der Stream läuft auf Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook und Twitter.
"Inside Xbox will welcome representatives to our stage from Rare, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, inXile, Mojang, and Xbox Global Publishing to name a few. The X019 celebration will continue live from London on Friday and Saturday with online programming (including panels, Let’s Play sessions, and much more) that celebrates and expands on the announcements from Thursday’s episode of Inside Xbox. Watch live this Thursday on Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, or check out highlights and the full show on-demand after it airs. Inside Xbox is also available with American Sign Language (ASL) for the hearing-impaired, Audio Descriptions for the visually-impaired, and is subtitled in Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese and German. For more on Inside Xbox and X019, including show times and ticket, visit the Official X019 hub.
