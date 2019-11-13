 

Microsoft: Morgige Inside Xbox von der X019 mit Wasteland 3, Flight Simulator und vielleicht Age of Empires 4 - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Microsoft
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: Microsoft
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Standard Edition [PC] - 52,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Titan Quest Anniversary Edition [PC] - 3,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Human: Fall Flat [PC] - 5,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Alone in the Dark Anthology [PC] - 3,30 (Gamesplanet)
  • Alan Wake Collector's Edition [PC] - 6,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Microsoft: Morgige Inside Xbox von der X019 mit Wasteland 3, Flight Simulator und vielleicht Age of Empires 4

Microsoft (Unternehmen) von Microsoft
Microsoft (Unternehmen) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft hat sich für die morgige Inside Xbox vom Event X019 (zum Youtube-Kanal) derart viel vorgenommen, dass man sich unter dem Trailer schon selbst mit Punkten stoppt: "GRÖSSTE. INSIDE XBOX. ALLER. ZEITEN." heißt es in der Beschreibung, laut derer es in London u.a. News zu mehr als zehn Titeln der Xbox Game Studios gibt. Nach unserer Zeit startet die Show um 21 Uhr - am morgigen Donnerstag, 14. November 2019.



Neben Spiel-Enthüllungen und Neuerungen zum Games Pass geht es um Wasteland 3, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Minecraft Dungeons, Sea of Thieves, CrossfireX, Project xCloud und Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Dass neues Material zu Age of Empires 4 gezeigt werden könnte, ist ebenfalls wahrscheinlich. Der Stream läuft auf Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook und Twitter.

"Inside Xbox will welcome representatives to our stage from Rare, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, inXile, Mojang, and Xbox Global Publishing to name a few. The X019 celebration will continue live from London on Friday and Saturday with online programming (including panels, Let’s Play sessions, and much more) that celebrates and expands on the announcements from Thursday’s episode of Inside Xbox. Watch live this Thursday on Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, or check out highlights and the full show on-demand after it airs. Inside Xbox is also available with American Sign Language (ASL) for the hearing-impaired, Audio Descriptions for the visually-impaired, and is subtitled in Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese and German. For more on Inside Xbox and X019, including show times and ticket, visit the Official X019 hub.

FOLLOW XBOX
https://twitter.com/xbox
https://www.facebook.com/xbox
https://www.instagram.com/xbox/"
Quelle: Offizieller Trailer

Kommentare

DEMDEM schrieb am
Da morgen die Definitive Edition von AoE2 erscheint, die allen Anschein nach eine richtig gute Packung (für 20?) zu sein scheint, wäre der Zeitpunkt ideal um a) Hype für AoE4 aufzubauen und b) auch nochmal die DE von AoE2 uu bewerben.
schrieb am