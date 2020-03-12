Microsoft: Digitales Event als E3-Ersatz angekündigt

E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we'll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the @Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event. Details on timing and more in the coming weeks https://t.co/xckMKBPf9h
— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 11, 2020
Für Microsoft war die E3 als "Heimspiel" traditionell wichtig, doch in diesem Jahr wäre die Messe durch die Ankündigung der neuen Konsolengeneration mit Xbox Series X Xund die Abwesenheit von Konkurrent Sony noch sehr viel bedeutender gewesen.
In der kommende Woche wird Microsoft bereits erste Erfahrungen sammeln, wie man ein Ersatzprogramm gestaltet: Nachdem die Entwicklerkonferenz GDC 2020 in San Francisco vorerst auf Sommer verschoben wurde, plant man auch hier eine digitale Alternative namens Game Stack Live in Form von Livestreams am 17. und 18. März.