 

Microsoft: Digitales Event als E3-Ersatz angekündigt

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Microsoft
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: Microsoft
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan [PC] - 16,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [PC] - 12,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Assassin's Creed Origins [PC] - 13,80 (Gamesplanet)
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [PC] - 42,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • DARK SOULS 3 [PC] - 12,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Microsoft: Digitales Event als E3-Ersatz angekündigt

Microsoft (Unternehmen) von Microsoft
Microsoft (Unternehmen) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft hat auf die Absage der E3 aufgrund des Corona-Virus umgehend reagiert und als Ersatz ein rein digitales Event angekündigt. Laut Phil Spencer, dem Leiter von Xbox, will man in den kommenden Wochen einen Zeitplan ausarbeiten und die Leute informieren, wann die Livestreams ausgestrahlt werden.

Für Microsoft war die E3 als "Heimspiel" traditionell wichtig, doch in diesem Jahr wäre die Messe durch die Ankündigung der neuen Konsolengeneration mit Xbox Series X Xund die Abwesenheit von Konkurrent Sony noch sehr viel bedeutender gewesen.

In der kommende Woche wird Microsoft bereits erste Erfahrungen sammeln, wie man ein Ersatzprogramm gestaltet: Nachdem die Entwicklerkonferenz GDC 2020 in San Francisco vorerst auf Sommer verschoben wurde, plant man auch hier eine digitale Alternative namens Game Stack Live in Form von Livestreams am 17. und 18. März.

Kommentare

GenerationX schrieb am
Wäre ja auch Verschwendung die ganzen Vorbereitungen komplett in die Trashcan zu kippen. Die Infos wollen an die Leute! Echt schade dass Sony da nicht mitmacht bzw. zwingend überraschen will oder wird und sich so bedeckt hält.
schrieb am