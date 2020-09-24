 

Microsoft: Keine Übernahme-Verkündungen zur TGS

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Microsoft
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: Microsoft
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker [PC] - 8,50
  • Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon [PC] - 7,99
  • Tropico 5: Complete Collection [PC] - 9,99 
  • Tropico 6 El Prez Edition [PC] - 31,00
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan [PC] - 12,99

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Microsoft: Keine Übernahme-Verkündungen zur TGS

Microsoft (Unternehmen) von Microsoft
Microsoft (Unternehmen) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Obwohl der überraschende Mega-Deal rund um ZenixMax und Bethesda sicher nicht den letzten Coup von Microsoft markiert, sollen im Rahmen der TGS in den nächsten Tagen keine weiteren Studio-Übernahmen verkündet werden. Das hat Microsoft selbst über Twitter bekannt gegeben. Auch wird es auf der Messe, die in Zeiten von Corona ebenfalls nur digital stattfinden wird, keine Neuigkeiten rund um die nächste Konsolengeneration geben.

Stattdessen will sich Microsoft Japan nach eigenen Angaben bei der Show auf Updates zum Flugsimulator, die Minecraft-Community sowie Spiele und Studios aus Japan konzentrieren.
Quelle: Twitter / Microsoft

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am