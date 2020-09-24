Microsoft: Keine Übernahme-Verkündungen zur TGS





.@Xbox_JP is heading to Tokyo Game Show!



â Celebrating Japanese game creators & games

â Updates coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator for PC

â Japanese Minecraft community creativity

â Showcase broadcast in Japanese only

âNo new next-gen news



More info: https://t.co/3GnlHi1ClU https://t.co/1QhZE7xVQw



— Xbox (@Xbox) September 2, 2020

Obwohl der überraschende Mega-Deal rund um ZenixMax und Bethesda sicher nicht den letzten Coup von Microsoft markiert, sollen im Rahmen der TGS in den nächsten Tagen keine weiteren Studio-Übernahmen verkündet werden. Das hat Microsoft selbst über Twitter bekannt gegeben. Auch wird es auf der Messe, die in Zeiten von Corona ebenfalls nur digital stattfinden wird, keine Neuigkeiten rund um die nächste Konsolengeneration geben.Stattdessen will sich Microsoft Japan nach eigenen Angaben bei der Show auf Updates zum Flugsimulator, die Minecraft-Community sowie Spiele und Studios aus Japan konzentrieren.