Microsoft: Keine Übernahme-Verkündungen zur TGS

Stattdessen will sich Microsoft Japan nach eigenen Angaben bei der Show auf Updates zum Flugsimulator, die Minecraft-Community sowie Spiele und Studios aus Japan konzentrieren.
.@Xbox_JP is heading to Tokyo Game Show!
â Celebrating Japanese game creators & games
â Updates coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator for PC
â Japanese Minecraft community creativity
â Showcase broadcast in Japanese only
âNo new next-gen news
More info: https://t.co/3GnlHi1ClU https://t.co/1QhZE7xVQw
— Xbox (@Xbox) September 2, 2020