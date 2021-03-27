 

Microsoft: ID@Xbox-Showcase: Über 60 Indie-Spiele für Xbox angekündigt; 23 Titel im Xbox Game Pass bestätigt

Microsoft
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: Microsoft
Nachrichten

Microsoft: ID@Xbox-Showcase: Über 60 Indie-Spiele für Xbox angekündigt; 20 Titel im Xbox Game Pass bestätigt

Microsoft hat bei der gestrigen "/twitchgaming ID@Xbox-Showcase-Veranstaltung" über 60 Spiele von unabhängigen Entwicklern (Indies) präsentiert, die in den nächsten Monaten auch für Xbox-Konsolen erscheinen werden. Angekündigt wurden u.a. Moonglow Bay (Angel-Adventure), Nobody Saves the World (Action-Rollenspiel der Guacamelee!-Macher), Death's Door (Action-Rollenspiel) und Astria Ascending (Japan-Rollenspiel). Auch die geplanten Veröffentlichungen von Among Us, The Ascent und 12 Minutes wurden erneut thematisiert. Darüber hinaus werden mehr als 20 dieser Indie-Spiele direkt im Xbox Game Pass enthalten sein.



Folgende Indie-Spiele werden direkt bei der Veröffentlichung im Xbox Game Pass erhältlich sein (Quelle):
  • art of rally (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
  • Astria Ascending (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
  • Backbone (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
  • Boyfriend Dungeon (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
  • Craftopia (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
  • Dead Static Drive (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
  • Edge of Eternity (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
  • Hello Neighbor 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
  • Library of Ruina (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
  • Little Witch in the Woods (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
  • Moonglow Bay (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
  • Narita Boy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
  • Nobody Saves the World (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
  • Omno (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
  • Recompile (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
  • Sable (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
  • Second Extinction (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & Xbox One)
  • She Dreams Elsewhere (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & Xbox Cloud Gaming)
  • The Ascent (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
  • Undungeon (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
  • Way to the Woods (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
  • Wild at Heart (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)



Folgende Titel wurden im Rahmen des ID@Xbox-Showcase-Events für Xbox bestätigt:
  • Adios (Mischief)
  • Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield (Headup Games)
  • Airport for Aliens Run By Dogs (Strange Scaffold)
  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Plug In Digital, ustwo games)
  • Alchemic Cutie (PM Studios, Viridian Software, Vakio)
  • Among Us (Innersloth)
  • art of rally (Funselektor)
  • Astria Ascending (Dear Villagers, Artisan Studio)
  • Atrio: The Dark Wild (Isto)
  • Blaster Master Zero (IntiCreates)
  • Chivalry 2 (Koch Media, Tripwire Interactive, Torn Banner Studios)
  • Cloud Gardens (Noio Games)
  • Clouzy! (TinyMoon)
  • Craftopia (Pocketpair )
  • Dark Alliance (Wizards of the Coast, Tuque Games, ForwardXP)
  • Death’s Door (Devolver Digital, Acid Nerve)
  • Demon Turf (Fabraz)
  • Despelote (solimporta)
  • Echo Generation (Cococucumber)
  • Enlisted (Gaijin Distribution, Darkflow Software)
  • Exo One (Future Friends Games, Exbleative)
  • Exomecha (TwistedRed, Nail AKINCI)
  • Griftlands (Klei Entertainment, Skymap Games)
  • Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild)
  • Iron Corbo: Kung Fu Janitor (2DOS Games )
  • Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome Games)
  • Lake (Whitethorn, Gamious)
  • Last Oasis (Snail Games, Donkey Crew)
  • Lawn Mowing Sim (Curve Digital)
  • Little Witch in the Woods (SKT, Sunny Side Up)
  • Loot River (straka.studio)
  • Lost Eidolons (Ocean Drive Studio)
  • Mad Streets (Craftshop Arts)
  • Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug)
  • Narita Boy (Team17, Studio Koba)
  • Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)
  • Omno (Studio Inkyfox)
  • Onsen Master (Whitethorn, WakingOni)
  • Princess Farmer (Whitethorn, Samobee Games)
  • Rust (Double11, Facepunch Studios)
  • Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction)
  • Song of Iron (Escape)
  • Soup Pot (Chikon Club, Chryse)
  • Spaceline Crew (Coffeenauts)
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Gameworld)
  • Super Space Club (GrahamOfLegend)
  • The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant)
  • The Big Con (Skybound Games, Mighty Yell Studios)
  • The Forest Cathedral (Whitethorn, Wakefield Interactive)
  • The Last Stop (Annapurna Interactive, Variable State)
  • The Riftbreaker (Exor Studios)
  • The Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids)
  • Twelve Minutes (Annapurna Interactive, Luis Antonio)
  • Voidtrain (HypeTrain Digital, Nearga)
  • We are the Caretakers (Heart Shaped Games)

Quelle: Microsoft, Windows Central
Kommentare

ISuckUSuckMore schrieb am
stalker 2 als indie spiel?
ich habe mir überlegt, ob ich mir ne xbox series s holen soll... dann habe ich die preise von den Speichersticks gesehen lol. Dann kann ich mir ja gleich einfach mehrere Xbox holen, würde jetzt nicht viel am preis ändern ^^
schrieb am