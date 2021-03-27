Microsoft: ID@Xbox-Showcase: Über 60 Indie-Spiele für Xbox angekündigt; 23 Titel im Xbox Game Pass bestätigt

Folgende Indie-Spiele werden direkt bei der Veröffentlichung im Xbox Game Pass erhältlich sein (Quelle):
- art of rally (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
- Astria Ascending (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
- Backbone (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
- Craftopia (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
- Dead Static Drive (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
- Edge of Eternity (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
- Hello Neighbor 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
- Library of Ruina (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
- Little Witch in the Woods (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
- Moonglow Bay (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
- Narita Boy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
- Nobody Saves the World (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
- Omno (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
- Recompile (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
- Sable (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
- Second Extinction (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & Xbox One)
- She Dreams Elsewhere (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- The Ascent (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
- Undungeon (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
- Way to the Woods (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
- Wild at Heart (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming und PC)
Folgende Titel wurden im Rahmen des ID@Xbox-Showcase-Events für Xbox bestätigt:
- Adios (Mischief)
- Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield (Headup Games)
- Airport for Aliens Run By Dogs (Strange Scaffold)
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Plug In Digital, ustwo games)
- Alchemic Cutie (PM Studios, Viridian Software, Vakio)
- Among Us (Innersloth)
- art of rally (Funselektor)
- Astria Ascending (Dear Villagers, Artisan Studio)
- Atrio: The Dark Wild (Isto)
- Blaster Master Zero (IntiCreates)
- Chivalry 2 (Koch Media, Tripwire Interactive, Torn Banner Studios)
- Cloud Gardens (Noio Games)
- Clouzy! (TinyMoon)
- Craftopia (Pocketpair )
- Dark Alliance (Wizards of the Coast, Tuque Games, ForwardXP)
- Death’s Door (Devolver Digital, Acid Nerve)
- Demon Turf (Fabraz)
- Despelote (solimporta)
- Echo Generation (Cococucumber)
- Enlisted (Gaijin Distribution, Darkflow Software)
- Exo One (Future Friends Games, Exbleative)
- Exomecha (TwistedRed, Nail AKINCI)
- Griftlands (Klei Entertainment, Skymap Games)
- Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild)
- Iron Corbo: Kung Fu Janitor (2DOS Games )
- Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome Games)
- Lake (Whitethorn, Gamious)
- Last Oasis (Snail Games, Donkey Crew)
- Lawn Mowing Sim (Curve Digital)
- Little Witch in the Woods (SKT, Sunny Side Up)
- Loot River (straka.studio)
- Lost Eidolons (Ocean Drive Studio)
- Mad Streets (Craftshop Arts)
- Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug)
- Narita Boy (Team17, Studio Koba)
- Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)
- Omno (Studio Inkyfox)
- Onsen Master (Whitethorn, WakingOni)
- Princess Farmer (Whitethorn, Samobee Games)
- Rust (Double11, Facepunch Studios)
- Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction)
- Song of Iron (Escape)
- Soup Pot (Chikon Club, Chryse)
- Spaceline Crew (Coffeenauts)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Gameworld)
- Super Space Club (GrahamOfLegend)
- The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant)
- The Big Con (Skybound Games, Mighty Yell Studios)
- The Forest Cathedral (Whitethorn, Wakefield Interactive)
- The Last Stop (Annapurna Interactive, Variable State)
- The Riftbreaker (Exor Studios)
- The Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids)
- Twelve Minutes (Annapurna Interactive, Luis Antonio)
- Voidtrain (HypeTrain Digital, Nearga)
- We are the Caretakers (Heart Shaped Games)