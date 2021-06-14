 

Microsoft: Showcase-Nachschlag am Donnerstagabend

Microsoft hat gute Nachrichten für all jene, denen beim Xbox & Bethesda Showcase das eine oder andere Spiel zu kurz kam oder nur am Rand erwähnt wurde: Am kommenden Donnerstag, den 17. Juni, wird es noch einen Nachschlag zum Showcase-Programm geben. Das haben nach Angaben von Eurogamer.net Moderator Parris Lilly von Kinda Funny und Gamertag Radio angekündigt.

Der Stream startet um 19 Uhr und wird unter anderem Gespräche mit Entwicklern von Double Fine (Psychonauts 2), Obsidian Entertainment (The Outer Worlds 2) und Rare (Sea of Thieves) beinhalten. Besonders interessant ist, dass auch Ninja Theory involviert sein soll, obwohl man beim Showcase quasi nichts über den aktuellen Stand von Hellblade 2 oder Project: Mara erfahren hat.

