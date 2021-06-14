Microsoft: Showcase-Nachschlag am Donnerstagabend

Der Stream startet um 19 Uhr und wird unter anderem Gespräche mit Entwicklern von Double Fine (Psychonauts 2), Obsidian Entertainment (The Outer Worlds 2) und Rare (Sea of Thieves) beinhalten. Besonders interessant ist, dass auch Ninja Theory involviert sein soll, obwohl man beim Showcase quasi nichts über den aktuellen Stand von Hellblade 2 oder Project: Mara erfahren hat.
Excited to announce I am the host for Xbox Games Showcase: Extended
Airing on Thursday, June 17 at 10:00 AM PT. Featuring conversations with developers from studios like Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare, and dev partners from around the world! pic.twitter.com/jeaQ3OtiZm
