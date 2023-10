Microsoft: CMA bestätigt: Activision Blizzard-Deal ist durch - Verzicht auf Cloud Gaming-Rechte

Microsoft: CMA gibt Übernahme von Activision Blizzard frei – Cloud Gaming-Rechte gehen an Ubisoft





We’ve cleared the new deal for Microsoft to buy Activision without cloud gaming rights.



In August, Microsoft made a concession that would see Ubisoft, instead of Microsoft, buy Activision’s cloud gaming rights.



Read more: https://t.co/Z4scLEJFy0



1/2 pic.twitter.com/gmqwZsOOFi



— Competition & Markets Authority (@CMAgovUK) October 13, 2023