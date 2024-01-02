Microsoft: Handheld-Konkurrenz für Nintendo Switch, PS Portal und das Steam Deck

Wubbeldibubbel schrieb am 02.01.2024 um 12:05 Uhr

Sorry, aber habt ihr eure Quelle auch vorher mal gelesen? Da steht nirgends, dass es einen Handheld von Microsoft geben könnte, sondern neue Controller, die man an verschiedene Geräte anbringen kann.

Im zitierten Twitter-Beitrag

"Microsoft may be working on its own version of detachable gaming controllers similar to Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, according to newly surfaced patent documentation."

In der Quelle gamerant.com

"Microsoft Could be Working on its Own Switch-Style Controllers"

"The patented controllers are described as a platform-agnostic solution with a self-adjusting gripping mechanism allowing them to attach to various devices of different thicknesses."

"If commercialized, this two-part gamepad would possibly be positioned as an extension of Microsoft's cloud gaming technology that can turn any modern smartphone or tablet into a handheld gaming system. "

und nein, sie entwickeln keinen Handheld, der faltbar ist... man kann die Dinger dann auch z.B. an ein faltbares Handy anschließen.

"One of the illustrations accompanying the newly emerged patent even depicts the Joy-Con-style controllers in conjunction with a foldable phone that vaguely resembles the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series."