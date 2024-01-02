 

Microsoft: Handheld-Konkurrenz für Nintendo Switch, PS Portal und das Steam Deck

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
von Anny Bader,

Microsoft plant eigene Handheld-Konsole - Sieht aus wie die Nintendo Switch

Microsoft (Unternehmen) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft plant offenbar ein Handheld- oder Hybridsystem für Xbox-Geräte, wodurch man offenbar mit der Nintendo Switch, PS Portal oder dem Steam Deck konkurrieren möchte.

Das System wird voraussichtlich modifizierbare Controller bieten, die man an eine Art Tablet anschließt. Die Innovation könnte eine bedeutende mobile Gaming-Alternative im Rahmen des "Play Anywhere"-Prinzips von Microsoft darstellen.

Microsoft plant eine klappbare Nintendo Switch



Seit 2017 hat die Nintendo Switch den Markt revolutioniert und mit ihrem Hybridkonzept großen Erfolg erzielt. Doch auch die Konkurrenz schläft nicht: Sony verfolgt mit der PlayStation Portal eine Rückkehr in den Handheld-Markt, jedoch als Streaming-Gerät ohne abnehmbare Controller. Auch Valves Steam Deck erzielt große Erfolge, weshalb Microsoft nun vermutlich in der Rubrik mitmischen will.

Auf Twitter teilt Idle Sloth, der „Xbox News Guy“, ein paar Modellzeichnungen des Geräts, die mit genaueren Angaben zu technischen Details beschriftet sind. Was schnell auffällt: Die Konsole sieht genauso aus wie die Nintendo Switch, auch der geteilte Controller. Hier befinden sich die Knöpfe exakt an derselben Stelle wie bei den Joycons von Nintendo und lediglich das Xbox-Logo lässt darauf schließen, dass es sich um ein Produkt von Microsoft handelt.





Allerdings geht auch ein Unterschied aus den Aufzeichnungen hervor, das Display von Microsofts Handheld ist nämlich faltbar. Dadurch eignet es sich wohl gut für unterwegs, besonders in Kombination mit xCloud, dem Streamingservice von Microsoft.

Das Patent wurde Ende Dezember vom Unternehmen eingereicht, doch wann genau Microsofts Handheld-Konsole auf den Markt kommt, wissen wir derzeit nicht. Gerüchten zufolge könnte es bald außerdem eine neue Version der Nintendo Switch geben, mehr zu den Leaks findet ihr hier.

Quelle: Twitter @IdleSloth94_

Kommentare

Wubbeldibubbel schrieb am
Sorry, aber habt ihr eure Quelle auch vorher mal gelesen? Da steht nirgends, dass es einen Handheld von Microsoft geben könnte, sondern neue Controller, die man an verschiedene Geräte anbringen kann.
Im zitierten Twitter-Beitrag
"Microsoft may be working on its own version of detachable gaming controllers similar to Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, according to newly surfaced patent documentation."
In der Quelle gamerant.com
"Microsoft Could be Working on its Own Switch-Style Controllers"
"The patented controllers are described as a platform-agnostic solution with a self-adjusting gripping mechanism allowing them to attach to various devices of different thicknesses."
"If commercialized, this two-part gamepad would possibly be positioned as an extension of Microsoft's cloud gaming technology that can turn any modern smartphone or tablet into a handheld gaming system. "
und nein, sie entwickeln keinen Handheld, der faltbar ist... man kann die Dinger dann auch z.B. an ein faltbares Handy anschließen.
"One of the illustrations accompanying the newly emerged patent even depicts the Joy-Con-style controllers in conjunction with a foldable phone that vaguely resembles the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series."
schrieb am