 

Blizzard Entertainment: Rod Fergusson (Gears of War) kümmert sich in Zukunft um die Diablo-Marke

Blizzard Entertainment
Unternehmen
Blizzard Entertainment (Unternehmen) von Blizzard Entertainment
Blizzard Entertainment (Unternehmen) von Blizzard Entertainment - Bildquelle: Blizzard Entertainment
Rod Fergusson, der Studio-Chef von The Coalition (Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, Gears of War 4, Gears 5), wird ab März 2020 für Blizzard Entertainment tätig sein. Er wird in Zukunft federführend an der Diablo-Marke arbeiten, also an Diablo 4, Diablo Immortal und bisher nicht angekündigten Titeln.

Fergusson werkelt seit über 15 Jahren an der Gears-of-War-Reihe. Er war Produktionsleiter bei Epic Games, bevor er die Leitung des Microsoft-Studios The Coalition übernahm, das sich seit 2014 um die Gears-of-War-Reihe gekümmert hat. Nur von 2012 bis 2013 führte ihn ein kleiner Ausflug nach Irrational Games (Bioshock Infinite).

Fergusson freut sich auf die neue Aufgabe, aber auch auf Gears Tactics, das am 28. April 2020 veröffentlicht wird. Er ist der Ansicht, dass The Coalition nach seinem Abgang in den "besten Händen" sei.

Quelle: Rod Fergusson

