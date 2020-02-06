Blizzard Entertainment: Rod Fergusson (Gears of War) kümmert sich in Zukunft um die Diablo-Marke

Fergusson werkelt seit über 15 Jahren an der Gears-of-War-Reihe. Er war Produktionsleiter bei Epic Games, bevor er die Leitung des Microsoft-Studios The Coalition übernahm, das sich seit 2014 um die Gears-of-War-Reihe gekümmert hat. Nur von 2012 bis 2013 führte ihn ein kleiner Ausflug nach Irrational Games (Bioshock Infinite).
Fergusson freut sich auf die neue Aufgabe, aber auch auf Gears Tactics, das am 28. April 2020 veröffentlicht wird. Er ist der Ansicht, dass The Coalition nach seinem Abgang in den "besten Händen" sei.
I began working on Gears of War over 15 years ago and since then, it has been the joy of my life. But now it’s time for a new adventure. I leave Gears in the great hands of The Coalition and can’t wait for everyone to play Gears Tactics on April 28. pic.twitter.com/Az5w0B631i
— Rod Fergusson (@GearsViking) February 5, 2020
Starting in March, I will join Blizzard to oversee the Diablo franchise. Leaving is bittersweet as I love our Gears family, the fans, and everyone at The Coalition and Xbox. Thank you, it has been an honor and a privilege to work with you all. pic.twitter.com/0FuO3RFYSQ
— Rod Fergusson (@GearsViking) February 5, 2020