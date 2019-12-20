 

Release-Vorschau: Welche Spiele erscheinen im Januar 2020? - 4Players.de

Release-Vorschau
Sonstiges
von ,

Releasevorschau Januar 2020

Release-Vorschau (Sonstiges) von 4Players
Release-Vorschau (Sonstiges) von 4Players - Bildquelle: 4Players
Ab Januar 2020 bieten wir euch unsere Releasevorschau nur noch in einer Textversion an. Alternativ könnt ihr jederzeit auf unseren Releasekalender samt nützlicher Filterfunktionen zurückgreifen.

Im Januar sollen folgende Titel erscheinen:

KW1:

Dr. Kawashimas Gehirn-Jogging für Nintendo Switch
Switch
Denkspiel
03.01.2020

KW2:

Blood of Steel
PC
Strategie
09.01.2020

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne  
PC
Action-Adventure
09.01.2020
Zum Test (PS4, One)

AO Tennis 2
PC, PS4, One, Switch
Sportspiel
09.01.2020

The Blind Prophet
PC
Adventure
10.01.2020

KW3:

Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack
PC, PS4, Switch
Rollenspiel
14.01.2020

Areia: Pathway to Dawn
PC
3D-Adventure
15.01.2010

Super Crush KO
PC, Switch
Action
16.01.2020

The Alliance Alive HD Remastered
PC
Rollenspiel
16.01.2020
Zum Test (3DS-Vorlage)

To The Moon
Switch
Adventure
16.01.2020
Zum Test (PC)

Goat of Duty
PC
Aracde-Shooter
16.01.2020

DragonBall Z: Kakarot
PC, PS4, One
Action-Rollenspiel
17.01.2010

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE
Switch
Taktik-Rollenspiel
17.01.2020

KW4:

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem
PC
Action-Rollenspiel
20.01.2020

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
PC, PS4, One, Switch
Arcade-Action
21.01.2020

Moons of Madness
PS4, Xbox One
Horror
21.01.2020

Frostpunk: The Last Autumn
PC
Strategie
21.01.2020

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD    
Switch
Action
23.01.2020
Zum Test (Originalversion)

Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMind
PS4
Rollenspiel
23.01.2020

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
PS4, Switch, Android
Rollenspiel
23.01.2020

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
VR: Vive, Rift, Quest und Index
Survival-Action
23.01.2020

Rugby 20
PC, PS4, Xbox One
Sport
23.01.2020

Commandos 2 - HD Remaster 
PC
Strategie
24.01.2020
Zum Test (Originalversion)

Praetorians - HD Remaster  
PC
Strategie
24.01.2020
Zum Test (Originalversion)

Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha
Switch
Arcade-Action
24.01.2020

KW5:

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire 
PS4, Xbox One
Rollenspiel
28.01.2020
Zum Test (PC-Version)
Zum Video-Test
Zum Video-Epilog

Journey to the Savage Planet
PC, PS4, Xbox One
Action-Adventure
28.01.2020

WarCraft 3: Reforged  
PC
Strategie
29.01.2020

Through the Darkest of Times
PC
Aufbau-Strategie
30.01.2020

Skellboy
Switch
Action-Rollenspiel
30.01.2020

Arc of Alchemist
PS4
Rollenspiel
31.01.2020

Januar-Titel ohne konkretes Datum:

Darwin Project
PC, PS4, One
Survival-Abenteuer
Januar 2020

