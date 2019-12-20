Release-Vorschau: Welche Spiele erscheinen im Januar 2020? - 4Players.de

Ab Januar 2020 bieten wir euch unsere Releasevorschau nur noch in einer Textversion an. Alternativ könnt ihr jederzeit auf unseren Releasekalender samt nützlicher Filterfunktionen zurückgreifen.
Im Januar sollen folgende Titel erscheinen:
KW1:
Dr. Kawashimas Gehirn-Jogging für Nintendo Switch
Switch
Denkspiel
03.01.2020
KW2:
Blood of Steel
PC
Strategie
09.01.2020
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
PC
Action-Adventure
09.01.2020
Zum Test (PS4, One)
AO Tennis 2
PC, PS4, One, Switch
Sportspiel
09.01.2020
The Blind Prophet
PC
Adventure
10.01.2020
KW3:
Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack
PC, PS4, Switch
Rollenspiel
14.01.2020
Areia: Pathway to Dawn
PC
3D-Adventure
15.01.2010
Super Crush KO
PC, Switch
Action
16.01.2020
The Alliance Alive HD Remastered
PC
Rollenspiel
16.01.2020
Zum Test (3DS-Vorlage)
To The Moon
Switch
Adventure
16.01.2020
Zum Test (PC)
Goat of Duty
PC
Aracde-Shooter
16.01.2020
DragonBall Z: Kakarot
PC, PS4, One
Action-Rollenspiel
17.01.2010
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE
Switch
Taktik-Rollenspiel
17.01.2020
KW4:
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem
PC
Action-Rollenspiel
20.01.2020
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
PC, PS4, One, Switch
Arcade-Action
21.01.2020
Moons of Madness
PS4, Xbox One
Horror
21.01.2020
Frostpunk: The Last Autumn
PC
Strategie
21.01.2020
Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD
Switch
Action
23.01.2020
Zum Test (Originalversion)
Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMind
PS4
Rollenspiel
23.01.2020
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
PS4, Switch, Android
Rollenspiel
23.01.2020
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
VR: Vive, Rift, Quest und Index
Survival-Action
23.01.2020
Rugby 20
PC, PS4, Xbox One
Sport
23.01.2020
Commandos 2 - HD Remaster
PC
Strategie
24.01.2020
Zum Test (Originalversion)
Praetorians - HD Remaster
PC
Strategie
24.01.2020
Zum Test (Originalversion)
Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha
Switch
Arcade-Action
24.01.2020
KW5:
Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire
PS4, Xbox One
Rollenspiel
28.01.2020
Zum Test (PC-Version)
Zum Video-Test
Zum Video-Epilog
Journey to the Savage Planet
PC, PS4, Xbox One
Action-Adventure
28.01.2020
WarCraft 3: Reforged
PC
Strategie
29.01.2020
Through the Darkest of Times
PC
Aufbau-Strategie
30.01.2020
Skellboy
Switch
Action-Rollenspiel
30.01.2020
Arc of Alchemist
PS4
Rollenspiel
31.01.2020
Januar-Titel ohne konkretes Datum:
Darwin Project
PC, PS4, One
Survival-Abenteuer
Januar 2020
Letztes aktuelles Video: Dezember 2019
von Michael Krosta,