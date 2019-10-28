GOG.com: Halloween-Sale gestartet - 4Players.de

Alle Jahre wieder: Auch bei GOG.com ist die Halloween-Rabattaktion angelaufen. Über 300 Spiele werden günstiger angeboten. Hierzu gehören auch die GOG-Neuerscheinungen Blair Witch (-25%), Layers of Fear 2 (-33%), Call of Cthulhu (-50%), Daymare: 1998 (-20%), DreadOut (-80%) und Visage (-20%). Die Halloween-Aktion läuft bis zum 4. November um 15:00 Uhr. Die Aktionswebsite findet ihr hier.
Zu den Angeboten gehören ebenfalls: Sherlock Holmes (-80%), Tex Murphy (bis zu -80%), Baphomets Fluch (bis zu -80%), Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers - 20th Anniversary Edition (-75%), The Last Express (-70%), Virginia (-90%), Blackwell Bundle (-70%), The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (-80%), Thimbleweed Park (-50%), Diablo + Hellfire (-15%), Sanitarium (-50%), Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice (-50%), Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh (-35%), Gorky 17 (-60%), Clive Barker's Undying (-75%), Blasphemous (-15%), Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (-10%), Blood: Fresh Supply (-33%), DARQ (-20%), Night Call (-10%), Pathologic 2 (-34%) und The 7th Guest: 25th Anniversary Edition (-25%) sowie Vampyr (-60%), Grim Dawn (-70%), Hollow Knight (-50%), Unavowed (-30%), Apsulov: End of Gods (-20%), Remothered: Tormented Fathers (-60%) und We Happy Few (-50%).
