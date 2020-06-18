 

GOG.com: "Eye of the Beholder Trilogy" wird verschenkt

GOG.com
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: CD Projekt
GOG.com: "Eye of the Beholder Trilogy" wird verschenkt

GOG.com (Unternehmen) von CD Projekt
Auch GOG.com bietet wieder ein kostenloses Spiele-Paket an, diesmal kann man sich die "Eye of the Beholder Trilogy" sichern, wenn man ein entsprechendes Banner auf der Startseite von GOG.com anklickt. Ein GOG.com-Account ist erforderlich. Die Verschenkaktion endet am 19. Juni um 19 Uhr.

Die besagte Trilogie umfasst Eye of the Beholder (1991), Eye of the Beholder 2: The Legend of Darkmoon (1991) und Eye of the Beholder 3: Assault on Myth Drannor (1993) - allesamt ohne DRM und in deutscher Sprache.

"The Forgotten Realms world of Dungeons & Dragons has been home to many a hero and imagination since its publication, producing adventures and stories to be retold and enjoyed for years to come. The Forgotten Realms Archive - Collection One allows you to journey through one such set of adventures: the Eye of the Beholder trilogy, a set of first-person, real-time role-playing games."
Quelle: GOG.com

