GOG.com: "Eye of the Beholder Trilogy" wird verschenkt

Auch GOG.com bietet wieder ein kostenloses Spiele-Paket an, diesmal kann man sich die "Eye of the Beholder Trilogy" sichern, wenn man ein entsprechendes Banner auf der Startseite von GOG.com anklickt. Ein GOG.com-Account ist erforderlich. Die Verschenkaktion endet am 19. Juni um 19 Uhr.
Die besagte Trilogie umfasst Eye of the Beholder (1991), Eye of the Beholder 2: The Legend of Darkmoon (1991) und Eye of the Beholder 3: Assault on Myth Drannor (1993) - allesamt ohne DRM und in deutscher Sprache.
"The Forgotten Realms world of Dungeons & Dragons has been home to many a hero and imagination since its publication, producing adventures and stories to be retold and enjoyed for years to come. The Forgotten Realms Archive - Collection One allows you to journey through one such set of adventures: the Eye of the Beholder trilogy, a set of first-person, real-time role-playing games."
von Marcel Kleffmann,