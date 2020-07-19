GOG.com: Warhammer 40.000: Rites of War wird bis 15 Uhr kostenlos verteilt

Bei GOG.com wird noch bis 15 Uhr das Spiel "Warhammer 40.000: Rites of War" verschenkt. Das rundenbasierte Strategiespiel von DreamForge erschien im Juli 1999. Mit einem Klick auf ein entsprechendes Banner auf der Startseite von GOG.com kann man sich den Titel sichern.
"Rites of War features a tightly crafted storyline composed of 24 missions and varied victory conditions as you lead the Eldar in their fight for survival. Additional scenarios allow for control of Tyrannid and Imperial armies and a glory point system lets you build and customize your own army, with 8 distinct troop classes ranging from War Machines to Assault Troops to Devastator Squads. A level-based experience system enhances the game's RPG (Role-Playing Game) element, allowing you to upgrade and customize units, enhance warrior skills and employ "psyker" (psychic) abilities."
