Bei GOG.com wird noch bis Montag um 15 Uhr das narrative Adventure Wanderlust: Transsiberian verschenkt, sofern man zustimmt, Marketing-Mitteilungen von GOG.com zu erhalten. Das Spiel kann man via Website (zum Store) oder GOG Galaxy 2.0 anfordern. Wanderlust: Transsiberian liegt nur in englische Sprache vor.
Produktbeschreibung: "Board the Trans-Siberian railroad and travel 9,289 km from Moscow to Vladivostok. Clash with a vibrant culture as you meet people as strange to you as you are to them. Journey into a standalone Wanderlust adventure from the makers of The Witcher. Two men embark on a trip to the easternmost reaches of Eurasia, onboard the longest railway line in the world. For one of them, it's a dream come true. For the other, it's not much more than a hassle. See the Siberian odyssey through their eyes. Experience the longest journey through beautiful bespoke photography and rich literary descriptions that will transport you into the cold and beautiful wilderness."
von Marcel Kleffmann,
GOG.com: Wanderlust: Transsiberian wird derzeit kostenlos angeboten
