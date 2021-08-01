 

GOG.com: Wanderlust: Transsiberian wird derzeit kostenlos angeboten

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
von ,

GOG.com (Unternehmen) von CD Projekt
GOG.com (Unternehmen) von CD Projekt - Bildquelle: CD Projekt
Bei GOG.com wird noch bis Montag um 15 Uhr das narrative Adventure Wanderlust: Transsiberian verschenkt, sofern man zustimmt, Marketing-Mitteilungen von GOG.com zu erhalten. Das Spiel kann man via Website (zum Store) oder GOG Galaxy 2.0 anfordern. Wanderlust: Transsiberian liegt nur in englische Sprache vor.

Produktbeschreibung: "Board the Trans-Siberian railroad and travel 9,289 km from Moscow to Vladivostok. Clash with a vibrant culture as you meet people as strange to you as you are to them. Journey into a standalone Wanderlust adventure from the makers of The Witcher. Two men embark on a trip to the easternmost reaches of Eurasia, onboard the longest railway line in the world. For one of them, it's a dream come true. For the other, it's not much more than a hassle. See the Siberian odyssey through their eyes. Experience the longest journey through beautiful bespoke photography and rich literary descriptions that will transport you into the cold and beautiful wilderness."

Quelle: GOG.com
