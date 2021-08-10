GOG.com: Gratisaktion zur Rückkehr von Syndicate und Ultima Underworld

Im Juni hatte Electronic Arts zum Leidwesen vieler Klassikerfans Syndicate Plus (1993), Syndicate Wars (1996) sowie Ultima Underworld 1+2 (1992) von GOG entfernen lassen. Inzwischen sind die Oldies jedoch zurück und können obendrein bis zum 3. September 2021 kostenlos erworben werden.
Dazu heißt es vom Publisher: "It seems that twenty years on there’s still plenty of love for these titles so we’re pleased to confirm that effective immediately they’ll be available again on GOG, and we’ll be keeping them in the store for the foreseeable future. To celebrate this we’re offering these games as a free download for four weeks."
von Jens Bischoff,
GOG: Gratisaktion zur Rückkehr von Syndicate und Ultima Underworld
Anzeige: Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) 44,99 ● Ring Fit Adventure 66,99 ● The Sherlock Holmes Collection 5,60 ● MSI MPG B550 ATX Mainboard Sockel AM4 148,90 ● Nintendo Switch Neon-Rot/Neon-Blau 299,90 ● Philips 50PUS8105/12 LED-TV mit Ambilight 449,99 ● Apple TV 4K (64GB) 164,00 ● Logitech G903 Gaming-Maus 89,00