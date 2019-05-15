Mortal Kombat: Neue Verfilmung in der Mache - 4Players.de

Es wird an einer neuen Verfilmung von Mortal Kombat gearbeitet. Das hat Steven Marshall, der Premier von Südaustralien, nach Angaben von Dark Side of Gaming in einer Pressemitteilung verlautbaren lassen, weil die Dreharbeiten offenbar in seiner Region stattfinden werden. Auch sind viele Australier in das Projekt involviert, allen voran Produzent James Wan (Aquaman, Saw) und der mehrfach ausgezeichnete Werbefilmer Simon McQuoid, der bei Mortal Kombat erstmals auf dem Regiestuhl eines Kinofilms Platz nimmt. Für das Drehbuch zeichnet Greg Russo verantwortlich, der auch an einem Reboot von Resident Evil für einen neuen Auftritt auf der großen Leinwand arbeitet.
Die Vorproduktion soll noch in diesem Monat starten, die Dreharbeiten noch in diesem Jahr. "I’m really happy and excited to be bringing another show back to Australia with Mortal Kombat, especially after having such a great experience filming Aquaman. Now we get to experience South Australia with its scenic locations and a wealth of artistic talent to work with. It will be perfectly suited for this fantasy-action project", freut sich Produzent James Wan.
Regisseur Simon McQuoid fügt hinzu: "Having lived in Adelaide early in my career, I am thrilled to be back in South Australia to make my directorial debut with Mortal Kombat. We need many different elements for its success and have found them all right here-the uniquely beautiful landscapes, the outstanding world-class stage facilities and VFX houses, and the brilliant artists and technicians from across the film-making community. I’m grateful to the Premier and people of South Australia for having us, we’re all very excited to be here."
Unklar ist, ob die NetherRealm Studios und Ed Boon ebenfalls in das Filmprojekt involviert sind und ob man sich an der Geschichte der Spiele orientieren will, die seit dem Reboot aus dem Jahr 2011 stärker im Fokus steht. Ebenfalls noch unbekannt ist, welche Schauspieler in die Rollen von Liu Kang & Co schlüpfen werden.
von Michael Krosta,