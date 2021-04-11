 

DOTA 2: Die neue Heldin "Dawnbreaker" schwingt ihren Hammer

DOTA 2
Dota 2: Die neue Heldin "Dawnbreaker" schwingt ihren Hammer

Mit dem Update 7.29 ist die neue Heldin "Dawnbreaker" dem ohnehin schon großen Helden-Aufgebot von Dota 2 hinzugefügt worden. "Dawnbreaker" ist eine kosmische Kriegerin, die einen großen magischen Hammer benutzt, um ihre Feinde zu attackieren. Sie ist eine Nahkämpferin und fällt in die Rollenkategorien "Carry" und "Durable". Darüber hinaus werden mit dem Update einige Veränderungen am Terrain der Karte vorgenommen und eine neue Kraftrune eingebaut, während Hoodwink sein Debüt im Captain's Mode feiert. Das Change-Log findet ihr hier.


Fähigkeiten von "Dawnbreaker":
  • "Starbreaker: Dawnbreaker whirls her hammer around 3 times, damaging enemies with her attack plus bonus damage. On the final strike, she smashes her hammer down, stunning and damaging enemies in front of her.
  • Celestial Hammer: Dawnbreaker hurls her weapon at a target, damaging enemies struck along the way. The hammer pauses for 2.0 seconds at the destination before flying back to her, leaving a trail of fire that slows enemies. Dawnbreaker can recall the hammer at any time, pulling her towards it so they meet in the middle.
  • Luminosity: After 3 attacks, Dawnbreaker powers up, charging her next attack with a critical hit that heals all allied heroes within 650 units around her for a portion of attack damage dealt. Creeps and neutral enemies provide less healing. Allies are healed for 35% of the amount.
  • Solar Guardian: Dawnbreaker creates a pulsing effect at a location within 350 units of an allied hero anywhere on the map, damaging enemies and healing allies with each pulse. After a short duration, she flies to the target location, dealing additional damage and stunning enemies upon landing. Once channeled, Dawnbreaker cannot stop the ability."
Quelle: Valve Software
