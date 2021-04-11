Dota 2: Die neue Heldin "Dawnbreaker" schwingt ihren Hammer

The dark days of winter are finally behind us as today's update heralds the break of radiant dawn. Introducing an all-new cosmic hero, Dawnbreaker, and the 7.29 Gameplay Update.https://t.co/BSMzhoXu0i pic.twitter.com/YVKEoQOrPq
— DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) April 9, 2021
Fähigkeiten von "Dawnbreaker":
- "Starbreaker: Dawnbreaker whirls her hammer around 3 times, damaging enemies with her attack plus bonus damage. On the final strike, she smashes her hammer down, stunning and damaging enemies in front of her.
- Celestial Hammer: Dawnbreaker hurls her weapon at a target, damaging enemies struck along the way. The hammer pauses for 2.0 seconds at the destination before flying back to her, leaving a trail of fire that slows enemies. Dawnbreaker can recall the hammer at any time, pulling her towards it so they meet in the middle.
- Luminosity: After 3 attacks, Dawnbreaker powers up, charging her next attack with a critical hit that heals all allied heroes within 650 units around her for a portion of attack damage dealt. Creeps and neutral enemies provide less healing. Allies are healed for 35% of the amount.
- Solar Guardian: Dawnbreaker creates a pulsing effect at a location within 350 units of an allied hero anywhere on the map, damaging enemies and healing allies with each pulse. After a short duration, she flies to the target location, dealing additional damage and stunning enemies upon landing. Once channeled, Dawnbreaker cannot stop the ability."