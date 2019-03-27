Minecraft: Versehentlich ausgeliefertes Beta-Update kann Spielstand auf Xbox One zerstören - 4Players.de

Über Twitter gibt man außerdem bekannt, dass man derzeit mit Hochdruck an einer Lösung arbeitet. Bis dahin warnt man Xbox-Nutzer eindringlich, keine Spielstände zu laden, sofern das besagte Beta-Update installiert wurde.
A beta build for Xbox One was accidentally sent out to all players regardless if they were on the beta or not. We are working to get this resolved. Please do not open any saved games if you received this build as you will not be able to open them again until 1.11 releases. -HZ— Mojang Status (@MojangStatus) 26. März 2019
