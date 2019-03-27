Minecraft: Versehentlich ausgeliefertes Beta-Update kann Spielstand auf Xbox One zerstören - 4Players.de

 

Minecraft: Versehentlich ausgeliefertes Beta-Update kann Spielstand auf Xbox One zerstören

Minecraft
Minecraft: Versehentlich ausgeliefertes Beta-Update kann Spielstand auf Xbox One zerstören

Minecraft (Simulation) von Mojang / Microsoft
Minecraft (Simulation) von Mojang / Microsoft - Bildquelle: Mojang / Microsoft
Mojang schlägt Alarm, weil man versehentlich eine Beta-Version von Minecraft auf der Xbox One für alle Spieler und nicht wie geplant nur für Beta-Teilnehmer veröffentlicht hat. Wer das besagte Update installiert hat und einen Spielstand lädt, läuft Gefahr, dass die Datei dadurch korrumpiert wird und sich danach erst wieder ab dem regulären Update 1.11 verwenden lässt.

Über Twitter gibt man außerdem bekannt, dass man derzeit mit Hochdruck an einer Lösung arbeitet. Bis dahin warnt man Xbox-Nutzer eindringlich, keine Spielstände zu laden, sofern das besagte Beta-Update installiert wurde.

Quelle: Twitter
NewRaven schrieb am
Naja, die News ist so halb richtig. Der Fehler war ja nur, dass das Beta-Update an alle ausgeliefert wurde. Das Spielstände sich nicht fehlerfrei mit einer älteren Version laden lassen ist bei Minecraft hingegen völlig normal - deshalb steht im Tweet ja auch, dass sich solche Spielstände dann erst wieder mit 1.11 laden lassen. Der Spielstand wäre also, wenn er mit der Beta geladen und überspeichert wurde, nicht "zerstört" sondern nur erst einmal nicht mehr kompatibel.
