 

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive: Operation Riptide gestartet

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
von ,

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - Operation Riptide gestartet

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Shooter) von Valve Software
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Shooter) von Valve Software - Bildquelle: Valve Software
Für Counter-Strike: Global Offensive ist Operation Riptide (Operation Springflut) veröffentlicht worden - inkl. neuen Agenten, Missionsarten, Spiel-Modifikationen, Karten und natürlich einem Operationspass. Außerdem wurden private Matchmaking-Warteschlangen hinzugefügt. Fortan kann man "Queue Codes" an seine Freunde verschicken, die dann an den Matches teilnehmen können. Darüber hinaus wurden kleine, aber feine Änderungen an Dust2 vorgenommen.


[OPERATION RIPTIDE]
Introducing Operation Riptide, featuring new maps, new missions, and new ways to play your favorite game modes! Activate an Operation Riptide Pass and complete your missions to earn rewards including all new agents, weapon collections, stickers, and patches.

[GAME MODES]
Private Matchmaking Queues
  • Generate a Queue Code and share it with your friends to create a private Premier match on Valve servers
  • Or, select one of your Steam Groups and play a match exclusively with other members of that group

Short Competitive
  • Added the option to select a preference for match duration in competitive Matchmaking: Short (MR 16), Long (MR 30), or No Preference.

Deathmatch
  • Added the option to select Classic Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch (first team to 100 kills wins), and Free-for-all Deathmatch (all players are enemies).

Demolition
  • Reduced max rounds to 10 and eliminated half-time team swap.
  • Reduced round time
  • Adjusted weapon progression

Arms Race
  • Adjusted weapon progression
  • Players now receive a health-shot after three kills

[GAMEPLAY]
Grenades can now be dropped just like weapons.
  • Vision after death reduced from 3.0s to 2.0s (vision by headshot reduced from 1.0s to 0.5s).

Deagle
  • Reduced body damage

M4A1-S
  • Increased body damage

Dual Elites
  • Reduced price to $300

Riot Shield
  • Added the Riot Shield heavy weapon to the buy menu, currently purchasable by CTs in Casual Hostage map groups.

[MAPS]
  • County has been added to official matchmaking in Danger Zone game mode.
  • Basalt and Insertion II have been added to official matchmaking in Competitive, Casual, and Deathmatch game modes.
  • Ravine and Extraction have been added to official matchmaking in Wingman game mode.
  • The following maps are no longer available in official matchmaking: Grind, Mocha, Pitstop, Calavera, Frostbite.

Dust2:
  • Slight visibility tweak from T spawn through mid
  • Improved visibility into B back site from upper tunnels

Inferno:
  • Made gate at top of banana solid
  • Revised 1v1 layout
  • Minor bug fixes

Ancient:
  • Increased size of plantable area in both bombsites
  • Fixed bullet penetration on plywood surfaces
  • Further optimizations
  • Added 1v1 arenas
Quelle: Valve Software
Anzeige: Govee Immersion WiFi LED TV Hintergrundbeleuchtung mit Kamera (für TV zwischen 55 und 69 Zoll) 64,59 ● Tales of Arise (PlayStation 5) 59,99 ● Nintendo Switch Neonrot/Neonblau + Ring Fit Adventure 347,89 ● LG DSP7 5.1 Soundbar 329,99 ● Star Wars Squadrons (Xbox) Download-Code 13,99

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am