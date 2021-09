Counter-Strike: Global Offensive: Operation Riptide gestartet

We're adding new maps during the Operation and updating Ancient and Dust2. Here's a sneak peek at Dust2 changes: pic.twitter.com/2nCfoFktYi



— CS:GO (@CSGO) September 22, 2021

Generate a Queue Code and share it with your friends to create a private Premier match on Valve servers

Or, select one of your Steam Groups and play a match exclusively with other members of that group



Added the option to select a preference for match duration in competitive Matchmaking: Short (MR 16), Long (MR 30), or No Preference.

Added the option to select Classic Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch (first team to 100 kills wins), and Free-for-all Deathmatch (all players are enemies).

Reduced max rounds to 10 and eliminated half-time team swap.

Reduced round time

Adjusted weapon progression



Adjusted weapon progression

Players now receive a health-shot after three kills



Vision after death reduced from 3.0s to 2.0s (vision by headshot reduced from 1.0s to 0.5s).

Reduced body damage

Increased body damage

Reduced price to $300

Added the Riot Shield heavy weapon to the buy menu, currently purchasable by CTs in Casual Hostage map groups.

County has been added to official matchmaking in Danger Zone game mode.

Basalt and Insertion II have been added to official matchmaking in Competitive, Casual, and Deathmatch game modes.

Ravine and Extraction have been added to official matchmaking in Wingman game mode.

The following maps are no longer available in official matchmaking: Grind, Mocha, Pitstop, Calavera, Frostbite.



Slight visibility tweak from T spawn through mid

Improved visibility into B back site from upper tunnels



Made gate at top of banana solid

Revised 1v1 layout

Minor bug fixes



Increased size of plantable area in both bombsites

Fixed bullet penetration on plywood surfaces

Further optimizations

Added 1v1 arenas

Für Counter-Strike: Global Offensive ist Operation Riptide (Operation Springflut) veröffentlicht worden - inkl. neuen Agenten, Missionsarten, Spiel-Modifikationen, Karten und natürlich einem Operationspass . Außerdem wurden private Matchmaking-Warteschlangen hinzugefügt. Fortan kann man "Queue Codes" an seine Freunde verschicken, die dann an den Matches teilnehmen können. Darüber hinaus wurden kleine, aber feine Änderungen an Dust2 vorgenommen.[OPERATION RIPTIDE]Introducing Operation Riptide, featuring new maps, new missions, and new ways to play your favorite game modes! Activate an Operation Riptide Pass and complete your missions to earn rewards including all new agents, weapon collections, stickers, and patches.[GAME MODES]Private Matchmaking QueuesShort CompetitiveDeathmatchDemolitionArms Race[GAMEPLAY]Grenades can now be dropped just like weapons.DeagleM4A1-SDual ElitesRiot Shield[MAPS]Dust2:Inferno:Ancient: