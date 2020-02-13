Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem: Server-Überlastung und Empfehlung einer Neu-Installation nach dem Early-Access-Ende

Spielern vorheriger Wolcen-Versionen wird von den Entwicklern übrigens empfohlen, das aktuelle Spiel zu löschen und die Release-Version komplett neu zu installieren, um technische Probleme zu vermeiden. Der Preis des Spiels ist nach dem Early-Access-Ende von 29,99 Euro auf 34,99 Euro angehoben worden (Steam).
We're still working on the server issues with our partners. Unfortunately, despite the server capacities being upgraded, there are still adjustments that we need to make so everything can work properly. This could take several hours to be resolved.Apologies for the inconvenience.
— WolcenGame (@WolcenGame) February 13, 2020
In order to fix the connectivity issues and server authentification failures, some network features related to your friendlist are temporarily disabled.
— WolcenGame (@WolcenGame) February 13, 2020
Several different error messages appear to be caused by the server issues, such as "failed to retrieve character data" or an invitation to update the game. They will be resolved once we fix the server issues. Thank you for your patience.
— WolcenGame (@WolcenGame) February 13, 2020
We're aware of authentification issues with the massive amount of players trying to connect. We're currently working on it. Thank you for your patience and understanding.#WolcenRelease
— WolcenGame (@WolcenGame) February 13, 2020
"Heute ist das Ende einer langen Reise, aber hauptsächlich auch der Beginn eines neuen Abenteuers für uns. Wolcens Entwicklung ist aber noch lange nicht abgeschlossen. Wir wollen das Projekt auch in Zukunft weiter entwickeln und haben Pläne für zusätzliche Features und Inhalte. Außerdem möchten wir auf Basis des Community-Feedbacks das Spiel verbessern", sagt Daniel Dolui, Geschäftsführer von Wolcen Studios.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Release-Trailer