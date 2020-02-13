 

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem: Server-Überlastung und Empfehlung einer Neu-Installation nach dem Early-Access-Ende

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem
Rollenspiel
Entwickler:
Publisher: -
Release:
13.02.2020
Early Access:
24.03.2016

von ,

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem - Server-Überlastung und Empfehlung einer Neu-Installation nach dem Early-Access-Ende

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem (Rollenspiel) von
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem (Rollenspiel) von - Bildquelle: Wolcen Studio
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem hat heute um 18 Uhr den Early Access hinter sich gelassen und seither kämpfen die Server mit dem Ansturm der Spieler. Laut dem französischen Entwicklerteam gibt es Probleme mit den Authentifizierungsservern, den online gespeicherten Charakterdaten, bei Gruppeneinladungen und mit den Freundeslisten. Sie arbeiten bereits an der Vergrößerung der Serverkapazitäten und der Verbesserung der Stabilität. Aktuell befinden sich fast 60.000 Spieler gleichzeitig in dem Titel, der ebenfalls in einem Online-Modus gespielt werden kann.

Spielern vorheriger Wolcen-Versionen wird von den Entwicklern übrigens empfohlen, das aktuelle Spiel zu löschen und die Release-Version komplett neu zu installieren, um technische Probleme zu vermeiden. Der Preis des Spiels ist nach dem Early-Access-Ende von 29,99 Euro auf 34,99 Euro angehoben worden (Steam).


"Heute ist das Ende einer langen Reise, aber hauptsächlich auch der Beginn eines neuen Abenteuers für uns. Wolcens Entwicklung ist aber noch lange nicht abgeschlossen. Wir wollen das Projekt auch in Zukunft weiter entwickeln und haben Pläne für zusätzliche Features und Inhalte. Außerdem möchten wir auf Basis des Community-Feedbacks das Spiel verbessern", sagt Daniel Dolui, Geschäftsführer von Wolcen Studios.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Release-Trailer

Quelle: Wolcen Studio, Steam

