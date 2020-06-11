Grand Theft Auto 5: Wird 2021 für PlayStation 5 erscheinen

Nach dem obligatorischen Rückblick auf die PlayStation 4 hat Sony die erste PS5-Umsetzung angekündigt, und zwar die PS5-Umsetzung von Grand Theft Auto 5. Das Spiel von Rockstar Games wird 2021 in "überarbeiteter Form" auf der Next-Generation-Konsole erscheinen. Konkretere Angaben wurden nicht gemacht. Käufer einer PlayStation 5 sollen kostenlos Zugang zu GTA Online erhalten (PS-Plus-Abo erforderlich)."Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 5 will feature a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements to take full advantage of the console’s powerful new hardware, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever."Letztes aktuelles Video: GTA Online The Diamond Casino Heist