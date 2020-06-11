 

Grand Theft Auto 5: Wird 2021 für PlayStation 5 erscheinen

Grand Theft Auto 5
Rockstar Games
17.09.2013
14.04.2015
17.09.2013
18.11.2014
2021
18.11.2014
Grand Theft Auto 5
Grand Theft Auto 5 wird 2021 für PS5 erscheinen

Grand Theft Auto 5 (Action-Adventure) von Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 5 (Action-Adventure) von Rockstar Games - Bildquelle: Rockstar Games
Nach dem obligatorischen Rückblick auf die PlayStation 4 hat Sony die erste PS5-Umsetzung angekündigt, und zwar die PS5-Umsetzung von Grand Theft Auto 5. Das Spiel von Rockstar Games wird 2021 in "überarbeiteter Form" auf der Next-Generation-Konsole erscheinen. Konkretere Angaben wurden nicht gemacht. Käufer einer PlayStation 5 sollen kostenlos Zugang zu GTA Online erhalten (PS-Plus-Abo erforderlich).

"Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 5 will feature a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements to take full advantage of the console’s powerful new hardware, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever."

DARK-THREAT schrieb am
Ich hoffe die Gamer werden diesen Betrug am Kunden Rockstar zu spüren geben. Ein Remastered eines Remastereds eines Spieles von 2013, sicher noch zum Vollpreis.
Wolfen schrieb am
?
Wieso?
Na ja, hauptsache es kommt dann als Update auch für PC raus.
