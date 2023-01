Grand Theft Auto 5: Schwerwiegende Sicherheitslücke in der PC-Version entdeckt

GTA Online: Nicht spielen ohne Update





#GTAOnline PC High Alert⚠️



New extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete.



Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!🚨



Thanks to @HarryGotTaken for notifying. pic.twitter.com/tyh4tCInML



— Tez2 (@TezFunz2) January 20, 2023

Rockstar Games über Exploit informiert