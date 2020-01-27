Bridge Constructor: Ultimate Edition für Switch angekündigt

Hier eine Übersicht der Features:
- 40 Levels on the island nation of Camatuga
- Now with free build mode
- 5 Settings: City, Canyon, Beach, Mountains, Hills
- Map with all unlocked worlds/levels
- Intuitive touchscreen controls
- 4 different building materials: Wood, Steel, Cables, Concrete pillars
- Color coded load indicator for different building materials
- Two different load bearing levels: Car and Truck
- High score per level
- Slopemania: 24 "sloping" levels incl. especially tricky crazy levels
- Trains DLC: Open up 3 new islands with 18 heavy-duty levels