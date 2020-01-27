 

Bridge Constructor: Ultimate Edition für Switch angekündigt

Bridge Constructor
Logik & Kreativität
Entwickler:
Publisher: Headup Games
Release:
01.12.2011
31.01.2020
von ,

Bridge Constructor: Ultimate Edition für Switch angekündigt

Nach dem erfolgreichen Bridge Constructor Portal bringen ClockStone und Headup Games jetzt auch das populäre Originalspiel auf Switch: Schon ab dem 31. Januar steht die Ultimate Edition zum rabattierten Preis von 11,99 Euro bereit, der regulär bei 14,99 Euro angesetzt wird. Sie enthält neben dem Hauptspiel mit seinen 40 Levels auch die beiden Erweiterungen Trains und SlopeMania. Darüber hinaus kann man für den Brückenbau mit der Nintendo-Konsole auch auf deren Touchscreen-Funktionalität zurückgreifen.

Hier eine Übersicht der Features:

  • 40 Levels on the island nation of Camatuga
  • Now with free build mode
  • 5 Settings: City, Canyon, Beach, Mountains, Hills
  • Map with all unlocked worlds/levels
  • Intuitive touchscreen controls
  • 4 different building materials: Wood, Steel, Cables, Concrete pillars
  • Color coded load indicator for different building materials
  • Two different load bearing levels: Car and Truck
  • High score per level
  • Slopemania: 24 "sloping" levels incl. especially tricky crazy levels
  • Trains DLC: Open up 3 new islands with 18 heavy-duty levels
Quelle: Pressemitteilung

