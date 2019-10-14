Fortnite: Das Ende: Schwarzes Loch verschlingt Battle Royale, Rette die Welt und Kreativmodus - 4Players.de

 

Fortnite
Action
Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

von ,

Fortnite - Das Ende: Schwarzes Loch verschlingt Battle Royale, Rette die Welt und Kreativmodus

Fortnite (Action) von Epic Games / Gearbox Publishing
Fortnite (Action) von Epic Games / Gearbox Publishing - Bildquelle: Epic Games / Gearbox Publishing
Die Spielwelt von Fortnite Battle Royale ist gestern Abend in ein Schwarzes Loch gesogen worden. Nach dem Ende des Countdowns und dem Start einer Rakete sind zunächst alle Spieler von der Karte geschleudert werden, bevor ein schwarzes Loch alles verschlungen hat. Auch das Battle-Royale-Hauptmenü zeigte nur noch das Schwarze Loch. Der offizielle Twitter-Account umfasst nur noch einen Tweet und die Fortnite-Webseite zeigt ebenfalls nur den Twitch-Livestream des kosmischen Phänomens. Sowohl Rette die Welt als auch der Kreativmodus sind momentan nicht verfügbar.



Es ist zu erwarten, dass Epic Games mit "The End" ein neues Kapitel von Fortnite einläuten wird. Bereits am Wochenende gab es Gerüchte über Fortnite Kapitel 2 bzw. Season 11, die mit einer neuen Karten aufwarten soll (wir berichteten). Im Website-Code ist ein Hinweis auf den möglichen Neustart aufgetaucht (17. Oktober um 12 Uhr).



Der offizielle PlayStation-Support-Account versicherte (kurzfristig und via Cnet), dass sich Epic Games den "Blackout-Problemen" bewusst sei und die gekauften V-Bucks und Items im Inventar "sicher" seien.

Quelle: Epic Games, Cnet, Eurogamer
Fortnite
MrLetiso schrieb am
agent_jones hat geschrieben: ?
vor 4 Minuten
 fortnite hat bisher nie den beta status verlassen und dann wird mit teil 2 gerechnet? :lol:
Ach... Alpha, Beta, alles Papperlapapp. Wenn es Geld macht, ist es fertig.
So war das doch, oder? Moment... wo ist mein PR-Handbuch...
agent_jones schrieb am
MrLetiso hat geschrieben: ?
vor 26 Minuten
 An sich coole Idee, um Fortnite 2 aufzuspielen.
fortnite hat bisher nie den beta status verlassen und dann wird mit teil 2 gerechnet? :lol:
ronny_83 schrieb am
Spiele das Spiel nicht. Aber die Idee und das Marketing sind super. Sah auch echt spektakulär aus. Für das Ende einer Saison lassen sie sich echt immer was einfallen.
Mir wäre es ja lieb, wenn es so bleiben würde. Aber es wird wiederkommen.....exklusiv im Epic Store :lol:
MrLetiso schrieb am
An sich coole Idee, um Fortnite 2 aufzuspielen.
