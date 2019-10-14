Fortnite: Das Ende: Schwarzes Loch verschlingt Battle Royale, Rette die Welt und Kreativmodus - 4Players.de

Those who missed the event still were affected in the lobby.
(video by @LordSpinkingham) pic.twitter.com/pVwo8UabgH
— Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) October 13, 2019
Es ist zu erwarten, dass Epic Games mit "The End" ein neues Kapitel von Fortnite einläuten wird. Bereits am Wochenende gab es Gerüchte über Fortnite Kapitel 2 bzw. Season 11, die mit einer neuen Karten aufwarten soll (wir berichteten). Im Website-Code ist ein Hinweis auf den möglichen Neustart aufgetaucht (17. Oktober um 12 Uhr).
The https://t.co/0TDeMk7Bda code was updated so the the-end thing has its end_time as Thursday at 4am EST
i really doubt they really going to make people not play for 4 days or whatever straight but its epic lmao
take it as you will pic.twitter.com/P6gYB7lWHw
— Lucas7yoshi - FNBR Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) October 14, 2019
Der offizielle PlayStation-Support-Account versicherte (kurzfristig und via Cnet), dass sich Epic Games den "Blackout-Problemen" bewusst sei und die gekauften V-Bucks und Items im Inventar "sicher" seien.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Fortnite X Batman Trailer