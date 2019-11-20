 

Fortnite: Chapter 2: Season 1 wird bis Februar verlängert - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Fortnite
Action
Entwickler:
Release:
kein Termin
2018
2018
2018
kein Termin
2017
kein Termin
2017
12.06.2018
2017
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Vorschau: Fortnite
 
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Vorschau: Fortnite
 
 
Vorschau: Fortnite
 
 
Vorschau: Fortnite
 
 
Jetzt kaufen
ab 149,95

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • ELEX [PC] - 13,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Stealth Bastard Deluxe [PC] - 2,20 (Gamesplanet)
  • Styx: Shards Of Darkness [PC] - 8,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Darksiders III [PC] - 15,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Fade to Silence [PC] - 17,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Fortnite - Chapter 2: Season 1 wird bis Februar verlängert

Fortnite (Action) von Epic Games / Gearbox Publishing
Fortnite (Action) von Epic Games / Gearbox Publishing - Bildquelle: Epic Games / Gearbox Publishing
Zur Mitte von Fortnites erster Saison von Kapitel 2 hat Epic Games eine Verlängerung für den Battle-Royale-Shooter angekündigt: Wie PCGamer.com berichtet, soll sie statt der üblichen zehn Wochen bis in den frühen Februar ausgedehnt werden. Ein genaues Enddatum steht aber noch nicht fest.

"Im vergangenen Jahr feierten wir über die Feiertage 14 Tage Fortnite. Dieses Jahr haben wir sogar noch mehr Inhalte, die ihr auspacken könnt, inklusive neuer Spiel-Features, kostenloser Belohnungen und einer Live-Experience, die ihr nicht verpassen wollt. Als Vorbereitung auf all die neuen Feiertags-Themen-Updates werden wir die erste Saison von Kapitel 2 bis in den frühen Februar verschieben."

Schon im vergangenen Jahr habe sich das Team mit diesem Trick über die Feiertage eine Auszeit freigeschaufelt, so das Magazin. Heute gab es zudem ein Update, welches die täglichen Herausforderungen zurückbringt, Direct-X-12-Unterstützung hinzufügt und einige Bugs ausbügelt:

"Fortnite patch notes 11.20

Battle royale changes:

  • Daily Challenges are back and can be completed for XP. Up to three at a time are available, and once a day you can replace a challenge for another.
  • In the Locker, you can now filter your items by the season in which they were introduced. To filter your items by season, enter the season name in the search bar. Use terms like "season 5," "season x," "chapter 2 season 1," etc.
  • You can now adjust the UI contrast. To adjust the UI contrast, use the user interface contrast setting in the graphics section of the video settings.
  • Added Microsoft DirectX 12 support. To use Microsoft DirectX 12, select it in the advanced graphics section of the video settings.
  • Adjusted the headshot multiplier of the Tactical Shotgun so it's now in line with the headshot multiplier of the Pump Shotgun. 
  • Increased the effective health (sum of health + shield) given from Slurp Tankers.



Bug fixes:



  • Resolved syncing issues involving the Bandage Bazooka. (Because these have been resolved, the Bandage Bazooka has been re-enabled.)
  • Addressed reports of hitching on mobile devices.
  • Resolved the equipped item slot being the selection slot when players open the inventory.
  • The hair of the Devastator Outfit now appears the intended color. 
  • The John Wick Outfit’s Pistol no longer appears larger than intended.
  • The Magma Wrap now appears correctly on everything except the Bandage Bazooka and Pistol. It will appear correctly on these weapons in a future release."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Kapitel 2 - Saison 1 Trailer zum Battle Pass

Quelle: PCGamer.com
Fortnite
ab 149,95 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am