Fortnite: Chapter 2: Season 1 wird bis Februar verlängert - 4Players.de

"Im vergangenen Jahr feierten wir über die Feiertage 14 Tage Fortnite. Dieses Jahr haben wir sogar noch mehr Inhalte, die ihr auspacken könnt, inklusive neuer Spiel-Features, kostenloser Belohnungen und einer Live-Experience, die ihr nicht verpassen wollt. Als Vorbereitung auf all die neuen Feiertags-Themen-Updates werden wir die erste Saison von Kapitel 2 bis in den frühen Februar verschieben."
Schon im vergangenen Jahr habe sich das Team mit diesem Trick über die Feiertage eine Auszeit freigeschaufelt, so das Magazin. Heute gab es zudem ein Update, welches die täglichen Herausforderungen zurückbringt, Direct-X-12-Unterstützung hinzufügt und einige Bugs ausbügelt:
"Fortnite patch notes 11.20
Battle royale changes:
- Daily Challenges are back and can be completed for XP. Up to three at a time are available, and once a day you can replace a challenge for another.
- In the Locker, you can now filter your items by the season in which they were introduced. To filter your items by season, enter the season name in the search bar. Use terms like "season 5," "season x," "chapter 2 season 1," etc.
- You can now adjust the UI contrast. To adjust the UI contrast, use the user interface contrast setting in the graphics section of the video settings.
- Added Microsoft DirectX 12 support. To use Microsoft DirectX 12, select it in the advanced graphics section of the video settings.
- Adjusted the headshot multiplier of the Tactical Shotgun so it's now in line with the headshot multiplier of the Pump Shotgun.
- Increased the effective health (sum of health + shield) given from Slurp Tankers.
Bug fixes:
- Resolved syncing issues involving the Bandage Bazooka. (Because these have been resolved, the Bandage Bazooka has been re-enabled.)
- Addressed reports of hitching on mobile devices.
- Resolved the equipped item slot being the selection slot when players open the inventory.
- The hair of the Devastator Outfit now appears the intended color.
- The John Wick Outfit’s Pistol no longer appears larger than intended.
- The Magma Wrap now appears correctly on everything except the Bandage Bazooka and Pistol. It will appear correctly on these weapons in a future release."
