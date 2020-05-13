 

Fortnite: Wird für PS5 und Xbox Series X erscheinen; Umstellung auf Unreal Engine 5 geplant

Fortnite
Fortnite wird für PS5 und Xbox Series X erscheinen; Umstellung auf Unreal Engine 5 geplant

Fortnite (Shooter) von Epic Games / Gearbox Publishing
Fortnite (Shooter) von Epic Games / Gearbox Publishing - Bildquelle: Epic Games / Gearbox Publishing
Epic Games hat bei der Präsentation der Unreal Engine 5 (wir berichteten) auch bestätigt, dass Fortnite zum Verkaufsstart von PlayStation 5 und Xbox Series X auf beiden Konsolen zur Verfügung stehen wird.

Fortnite basiert aktuell auf der Unreal Engine 4.25, die ebenfalls die Next-Generation-Konsolen unterstützt. Das Spiel von Epic Games soll dann bis Mitte 2021 auf die Unreal Engine 5 umgestellt werden.

"Unreal Engine 5 will be available in preview in early 2021, and in full release late in 2021, supporting next-generation consoles, current-generation consoles, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android. We're designing for forward compatibility, so you can get started with next-gen development now in UE4 and move your projects to UE5 when ready. We will release Fortnite, built with UE4, on next-gen consoles at launch and, in keeping with our commitment to prove out industry-leading features through internal production, migrate the game to UE5 in mid-2021."

Quelle: Epic Games
