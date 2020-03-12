Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition: Remaster des SciFi-Klassikers bei den Nightdive Studios in Arbeit

Des Weiteren sollen die Zwischensequenzen mit der Hilfe von Machine-Learning-Algorithmen hochskaliert werden. Widescreen-Unterstützung sowie eine Anpassung für Keyboard und Controller sind ebenfalls an Bord - weiteres wird später bekanntgegeben. Seit Dezember ist übrigens auch die Originalfassung bei GOG erhältlich.
Kurz vor Release dieser News trudelte auch bei uns die offizielle englische Pressemitteilung ein:
"LOS ANGELES, CA (March 12, 2020) – Nightdive Studios has partnered with Alcon Entertainment on Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition, a modern restoration of the classic 1997 video game Blade Runner for Steam and the PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox consoles.
Originally released in 1997 by Westwood Studios, Blade Runner was one of the most innovative adventure games of its era. Long praised as a master-class in game design for its painstaking recreation of the sci-fi cinematic masterpiece, the game delivered an unforgettable gaming experience with groundbreaking graphics, an original musical score, and a canonical branching narrative seamlessly interwoven with the events of Ridley Scott’s 1982 feature film.
Once lost for years and only recently coming out of retirement, this seminal game will soon become widely available to a whole new generation of gamers around the world. Fans of the cult classic can expect a polished and premium restoration from Nightdive using their proprietary KEX game engine, which has been used to restore classic video games across all digital platforms including System Shock: Enhanced Edition, Turok, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Blood, and Forsaken Remastered. Nightdive has also sourced the original foreign-language translations, so fans can enjoy the game in German, French, Italian, and Chinese just as Westwood intended.
Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition will feature updated character models and animations, upscaled cutscenes using machine learning algorithms, widescreen resolution support, keyboard and controller customization, and much more. However, fans will be pleased to learn that the original look and feel of the game is being preserved.
'Blade Runner is still a jaw-dropping achievement on every level, so while we’re using KEX to upgrade the graphics and respectfully elevate the gaming experience in a way you’ve never seen before, we’re still preserving Westwood’s vision and gameplay in all its glory,” said Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick. “While you can enjoy the benefits of playing the game on modern hardware, the game should look and feel not as it was, but as glorious as you remember it being.'
The Alcon-Nightdive partnership was brokered by Joe LeFavi of Genuine Entertainment, who is co-producing the game alongside Nightdive and Alcon Interactive Group. No stranger to the franchise, LeFavi previously produced The Art and Soul of Blade Runner 2049, Alcon’s top-selling art book for their Academy Award-winning film sequel in 2017.
Releases across Steam, console, and other platforms are expected in 2020. Stay tuned for more details on the highly-anticipated Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition as development continues.