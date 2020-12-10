Double Dragon Neon: Prügler bekommt noch im Dezember eine Switch-Umsetzung

Der Reboot der bekannten Beat-em-Up-Serie Double Dragon Neon wird nach PS3, Xbox 360 und dem PC auch noch die Nintendo Switch beehren. Wie Gematsu.com berichtet, soll die Umsetzung von Majesco Entertainment und Entwickler WayForward am 21. Dezember erscheinen.
Der erhoffte Prügelspaß für zwei Spieler konnte uns aufgrund der trägen Steuerung im Jahr 2012 nicht ganz überzeugen: "Passabler Rückkehr zu alten Prügler-Werten - die auch frustrierendes Design und träge Steuerung beinhalten (4Players-Wertung: 53 %)."
"Bro-tacular!
Legendary martial artists, Billy and Jimmy Lee return in this creative re-imagining of the classic beat ‘em up, Double Dragon Neon. Fight your way through countless henchmen including Linda and Abobo on your way to rescue the love of your life, Marian! Trained in the special form of martial arts called SÅsetsuken, hunt down and defeat the evil Skullmageddon!
Classic beat ‘em up feel with new powers, new attacks, and a sinister new foe!
Features
- Mix tape system lets you mix and match unique abilities and powerful new attacks.
- String together attacks for brutal combos to keep your foes down and out.
- Brawl through a variety of levels including dangerous city streets, twisted science labs, an evil stronghold, outer space and more!
- Use a variety of weapons including bats, knives, whips, and more to incapacitate unsuspecting enemies.
- Original soundtrack by award winning composer and sound designer Jake Kaufman.
- Developed by WayForward, the award winning team responsible for DuckTales: Remastered, BloodRayne: Betrayal, and A Boy and His Blob."
von Jan Wöbbeking,
