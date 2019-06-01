 

Cyberpunk 2077: Gerücht: Veröffentlichung in diesem Jahr ist "ziemlich unrealistisch" - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Cyberpunk 2077
3D-Rollenspiel
Entwickler:
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
Vorschau: Cyberpunk 2077
 
 
Vorschau: Cyberpunk 2077
 
 
Vorschau: Cyberpunk 2077
 
 
Vorbestellen
ab 69,99

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Two Point Hospital [PC] - 19,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands [PC] - 16,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 [PC] - 17,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 [PC] - 5,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Realpolitiks [PC] - 4,50 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Cyberpunk 2077 - Gerücht: Veröffentlichung in diesem Jahr ist "ziemlich unrealistisch"

Cyberpunk 2077 (Rollenspiel) von Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe
Cyberpunk 2077 (Rollenspiel) von Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe - Bildquelle: Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe
Der für gewöhnlich gut informierte Jason Schreier von Kotaku will von drei unterschiedlichen Quellen erfahren haben, dass es der ursprüngliche Plan von CD Projekt Red war, Cyberpunk 2077 in diesem Jahr zu veröffentlichen. Bei den Mitarbeitern im Studio würde jedoch die Ansicht vorherrschen, dass dieses Ziel ziemlich unrealistisch sei, teilten ihm seine Quellen mit. Er selbst ist der Ansicht, dass Cyberpunk 2077 in der ersten Jahreshälfte 2020 erscheinen wird. Schreier würde es dennoch nicht überraschen, wenn auf der E3 2019 trotzdem eine Termin-Ankündigung für 2019 vorgenommen wird, um es dann später (und geplant) auf 2020 zu verschieben. Er meinte, dass solche "geplanten Verspätungen" nicht unüblich seien.

Angeheizt wurde die Termin-Debatte dadurch, dass im Geschäftsbericht von CD Projekt Red zusätzliche Ausgaben für die Entwicklung und die Produktion der Inhalte einer Collector's Edition aufgelistet wurden. Außerdem wollte die Studio-Führung auch gegenüber Bloomberg keine Angaben zur geplanten Termin-Verkündigung auf der E3 2019 machen. Auf der diesjährigen Messe wird das Cyberpunk-Rollenspiel jedenfalls präsentiert, aber nur von Mitarbeitern von CD Projekt Red selbst gespielt.


Letztes aktuelles Video: Gameplay-Enthüllung

Quelle: Jason Schreier, Resetera
Cyberpunk 2077
ab 69,99 bei

Kommentare

mafuba schrieb am
Te Roll 'e` Vacanza hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 11:07
 hmm.. den interessanten Part der Twitter-Unterhaltung habt ihr wohl überlesen :Häschen:
Q:
"Cyberpunk, TLOU2, Ghost of Tsushima, GRR Martin Fromsoft game, 1-2 Ubisoft AAA games and FF7 Remake part 1 in 1st half of next year?" -RandomTwitterUser
A:
"Based on what I've heard, yes to all of those. 2020 gonna be wild" -Jason Schreier
Da kommen wirklich ein paar Schwergewichte auf uns Anfang 2020. Bin mal gespannt welche Spiele floppen werden.
Be Squenix jüngsten Historie kann ich mir einfach nicht vorstellen, dass das Remake von FF7 gut wird. Obeohl ich es mir sehr wünsche, da ich das Orginal nie gespielt habe
Swar schrieb am
Lieber paar Monate mehr Zeit investieren, als etwas zu früh auf dem Markt zu hauen.
Te Roll 'e` Vacanza schrieb am
Dodo00d hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 11:15
 Ist doch logisch [?]
So wie die gesamten News :lol:
Finde das dennoch den interessanteren Part :Häschen:
Dodo00d schrieb am
Te Roll 'e` Vacanza hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 11:07
 hmm.. den interessanten Part der Twitter-Unterhaltung habt ihr wohl überlesen :Häschen:
Q:
"Cyberpunk, TLOU2, Ghost of Tsushima, GRR Martin Fromsoft game, 1-2 Ubisoft AAA games and FF7 Remake part 1 in 1st half of next year?" -RandomTwitterUser
A:
"Based on what I've heard, yes to all of those. 2020 gonna be wild" -Jason Schreier
Ist doch logisch die neue Konsolen Generation kommt im Herbst 20 bis dahin möchte man alle großen alten last Gen Projekte veröffentlicht haben.
Der Fokus der geasmmten Gaming Industrie verschiebt sich gerade auf die PS5. Dank Abwärtskompabilität wird der Übergang einfacher und hoffentlich schneller.
SethSteiner schrieb am
USERNAME_500037 hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 10:52
 Davon abgesehen, dass ich das Game nur kaufe, wenn es eine 3rd-Person Ansicht gibt, bin ich jetzt eher verwundert dass 2019 und Anfang 2020 überhaupt zur Debatte stehen.... ich hab den Titel später eingeordnet .
Tja dann wirst du es wohl nicht kaufen, da aller Wahrscheinlichkeit nach kein extra Modus nachgeschoben wird. Nach dem ja Abermillionen kein Problem mit First Person Spielen haben, wird man da voraussichtlich nicht extra Aufwand reinstecken, nur um ein paar Third Person Fanatiker zu befriedigen.
Ansonsten ist 2019 seit einer Weile gesetzt, weil das Spiel seit einer Ewigkeit in Entwicklung ist, hunderte Entwickler sind da seit Jahren dran, dazu ist das Spiel auch schon fertig im Sinne dessen, dass man es durchspielen kann und 2021 ist schon der nächste Titel geplant. Wie bei Cyberpunk wird man sicher auch da wieder Entwickler aus anderen Projekten heranziehen, sobald sie fertig sind. Darüber hinaus hat man das Marketing mit dem letzten Jahr gestartet und je länger es dann dauert bis das Spiel rauskommt, desto mehr kostet es.
Unter dem Strich schien 2019 also die ganze Zeit das Ziel gewesen zusein, ist eben nur immer die Frage ob man es auch schafft alles bis dahin fertig zu bekommen.
schrieb am