Cyberpunk 2077: Gerücht: Veröffentlichung in diesem Jahr ist "ziemlich unrealistisch" - 4Players.de

Angeheizt wurde die Termin-Debatte dadurch, dass im Geschäftsbericht von CD Projekt Red zusätzliche Ausgaben für die Entwicklung und die Produktion der Inhalte einer Collector's Edition aufgelistet wurden. Außerdem wollte die Studio-Führung auch gegenüber Bloomberg keine Angaben zur geplanten Termin-Verkündigung auf der E3 2019 machen. Auf der diesjährigen Messe wird das Cyberpunk-Rollenspiel jedenfalls präsentiert, aber nur von Mitarbeitern von CD Projekt Red selbst gespielt.
This has gotten a lot of Reddit attention so some clarity: I've heard from three sources that Cyberpunk was aiming for 2019, but belief around the studio was that it was an unrealistic target. I expect first half 2020 or maybe even an E3 announcement of 2019, then a delay to 2020 https://t.co/8QsOatEFfJ
I think companies making announcements like "fall 2017" knowing they're not shipping until 2018 is surprisingly common yeah
I think there could be a lot of reasons. Could be something as simple as "Well we think we have a chance at hitting this, and maybe it'll motivate the team, even if we know it's unlikely"
The problem with the video game industry is that often delays just means more sustained crunch. Often workers aren't crunching because they're directly asked to, they're crunching because it's part of the company's culture
