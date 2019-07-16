Cyberpunk 2077: Entwickler hätte gerne Meryl Streep als Schauspielerin fürs Spiel - 4Players.de

Der Auftritt von Cyberpunk-2077-Schauspieler Keanu Reeves sorgte auf der E3 für viel Wirbel. Nicht verwunderlich also, dass Game Media kürzlich im Interview mit Quest-Director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz auf die Rolle von Hollywood-Stars im Spiel zu sprechen kam. Als das Magazin die Frage stellte, welche weiteren Hollywood-Stars der Entwickler gerne in seinem Spiel sehen würde, antwortete Tomaszkiewicz:



"Ich liebe Meryl Streep (...) Ich liebe Der Teufel trägt Prada, und es wäre großartig, sie als eine unserer Charaktere im Spiel zu haben. Sie könnte auf jeden Fall eine der großen Firmen-Charaktere im Spiel sein, das kann ich mir gut vorstellen. "

Cyberpunk 2077 wird am 16. April 2020 für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erhältlich sein. Des Weiteren haben Dark Horse Books and CD Projekt RED übrigens das Lore-Buch mit dem Titel "The World of Cyberpunk 2077" angekündigt, das am 21. April 2020 erscheinen soll. Die Beschreibung auf Amazon.de erläutert:



"Step into the year 2077, a world dotted with dystopian metropoles where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren't just common--they're necessary tools to get ahead. Delve into incisive lore to discover how the economic decline of the United States created a crippling dependence on devious corporations and birthed the Free State of California. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.



Dark Horse Books and CD Projekt Red present The World of Cyberpunk 2077--an extensive examination of the rich lore of Cyberpunk 2077. This intricately assembled tome contains everything you need to know about the history, characters, and world of the long-awaited follow-up from the creators of The Witcher video game series."