 

Cyberpunk 2077: Stream-Event "Night City Wire: Episode 5" am 19. November geplant

Cyberpunk 2077
Entwickler:
Release:
10.12.2020
10.12.2020
10.12.2020
10.12.2020
10.12.2020
10.12.2020
Vorschau: Cyberpunk 2077
 
 
Vorschau: Cyberpunk 2077
 
 
Vorschau: Cyberpunk 2077
 
 
Vorschau: Cyberpunk 2077
 
 
Vorschau: Cyberpunk 2077
 
 
Vorschau: Cyberpunk 2077
 
 
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Cyberpunk 2077: Stream-Event "Night City Wire: Episode 5" am 19. November geplant

CD Projekt Red hat auf dem offiziellen Twitter-Account von Cyberpunk 2077 (ab 59,99 bei vorbestellen) bekanntgegeben, dass die nächste Streaming-Show zum Rollenspiel am Donnerstag, 19. November stattfinden wird. "Night City Wire: Episode 5" soll sich ab 19 Uhr deutscher Zeit um den "Rockerjungen Johnny Silverhand, eine Auswahl von Night Citys Liedern und viel mehr" drehen.



Cyberpunk 2077 soll nach aktuellem Stand am 10. Dezember für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen - später auch für PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S sowie Googles Streaming-Dienst Stadia.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Night City Wire Episode 4

Quelle: Offizieller Twitter-Auftritt
Cyberpunk 2077
