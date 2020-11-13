Cyberpunk 2077: Stream-Event "Night City Wire: Episode 5" am 19. November geplant

Yo, choombas!
Get ready for episode 5 of #NightCityWire! We’ll talk about our favourite rockerboy Johnny Silverhand, share a variety of Night City's tunes and a lot more. It's going to be a big one!
Save the date: Thursday, Nov 19th, 6PM CET
See you on https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc! pic.twitter.com/1AW1wUBGVA
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 13, 2020
Cyberpunk 2077 soll nach aktuellem Stand am 10. Dezember für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen - später auch für PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S sowie Googles Streaming-Dienst Stadia.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Night City Wire Episode 4