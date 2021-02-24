Cyberpunk 2077: Patch 1.2 wird aufgrund der Cyber-Attacke verschoben

Patch 1.2 werde über alle bisherigen Updates hinaus gehen, mit zahlreichen allgemeinen Qualitäts-Verbesserungen und "Fixes". Um das zu erreichen, liege aber noch eine gewisse Arbeitszeit vor den Entwicklern, so dass sie nun die zweite März-Hälfte anpeilten - so die Tweets. Mehr Infos zur Cyber-Attacke aufs Studio gibt es hier und hier.
Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March. 2/3
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021
It’s not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly. Stay tuned for more information as the time draws closer. Thank you for your continued patience and support. 3/3
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021
