 

Cyberpunk 2077: Patch 1.2 wird aufgrund der Cyber-Attacke verschoben

Cyberpunk 2077
10.12.2020
10.12.2020
10.12.2020
10.12.2020
Test: Cyberpunk 2077 - 90
Test: Cyberpunk 2077 - 39
Test: Cyberpunk 2077 - 85
Test: Cyberpunk 2077 - 86
Test: Cyberpunk 2077 - 39
Test: Cyberpunk 2077 - 85
Cyberpunk 2077: Patch 1.2 wird aufgrund der Cyber-Attacke verschoben

Cyberpunk 2077 (Rollenspiel) von Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe - Bildquelle: Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe
CD Projekt Red kann den Zeitplan für den eigentlich für Februar angesetzten Patch zu Cyberpunk 2077 (ab 42,95 bei kaufen) nicht einhalten: Das hat der Hersteller des Rollenspiels heute auf Twitter (via Eurogamer.net) verkündet. Eigentlich hätte man "liebend gerne den Patch 1.2 für Cyberpunk 2077 in der Zeitspanne" geliefert, die man zuvor erläutert habe, doch "die kürzliche Cyber-Attacke auf die IT-Infrastruktur des Studios sowie der erhebliche Umfang das Updates bedeuten, dass dies unglücklicherweise nicht passieren wird."

Patch 1.2 werde über alle bisherigen Updates hinaus gehen, mit zahlreichen allgemeinen Qualitäts-Verbesserungen und "Fixes". Um das zu erreichen, liege aber noch eine gewisse Arbeitszeit vor den Entwicklern, so dass sie nun die zweite März-Hälfte anpeilten - so die Tweets. Mehr Infos zur Cyber-Attacke aufs Studio gibt es hier und hier.



Letztes aktuelles Video: Our Commitment to Quality

Quelle: Twitter-Auftritt CD Projekt Red, Eurogamer.net
Kommentare

Flojoe schrieb am
Danke! Verkackte Hackerbande!
johndoe-freename-1448538 schrieb am
Ja klar, und morgen regnet es Sternentaler :lol:
Schön das die jetzt ihre inkompetenz auf die Cyberattacke schieben können.
Man ich glaube langsam die halten uns echt für dämlich.
Schande über das Studio ( zumindest für dieses Spiel )
Ich habe fertig :cry:
schrieb am
