Warframe: TennoCon 2020: Zwei Pakete und zwei Wohltätigkeitsorganisationen

Das TennoCon 2020 Digital Paket enthält (24,99 Euro):
- TennoCon 2020 Syandana
- Siegel: TennoCon 2020
- Display: TennoCon 2020
- Glyphe: TennoCon 2020
- Emote: TennoCon 2020
- Emote: Der Neue Krieg
- Orbiter-Dekoration: Der Neue Krieg
- TennoCon Relais-Ticket
- 475 Platinum
Darüber hinaus wird ein TennoCon 2020 Merch Paket mit einem limitierten T-Shirt und Pin, welche das Logo der TennoCon 2020 sowie und ein geometrisches Lotus-Design tragen, verkauft (zum Store). Weitere Details zur TennoCon 2020 findet ihr hier.
The TennoCon 2020 Digital Pack is available now!
ð¹ Baro’s Relay Ticket
ð¹ Exclusive Customizations
ð¹ Discounted Platinum
While our Orbiters are safely docked, get TennoCon Merch at home for the first time ever! https://t.co/mtppioulBz pic.twitter.com/k4RkCfvLOz
— WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) May 12, 2020
Letztes aktuelles Video: Nightwave Series 3 -The Glassmaker Teaser Trailer