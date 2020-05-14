 

Warframe: TennoCon 2020: Zwei Pakete und zwei Wohltätigkeitsorganisationen

Warframe
Publisher: Digital Extremes
21.03.2013
Q4 2013
kein Termin
kein Termin
02.09.2014
kein Termin
Warframe (Action-Adventure) von Digital Extremes
Warframe (Action-Adventure) von Digital Extremes - Bildquelle: Digital Extremes
Am 11. Juli 2020 wird die Zukunft von Warframe auf der TennoCon 2020 ausführlich vorgestellt, diessmal allerdings ausschließlich in digitaler Form. Passend zu dem Warframe-Community-Event wird es auch wieder zwei Pakete mit allerlei Inhalten geben: TennoCon 2020 Digital Paket und TennoCon 2020 Merch Paket. Ein Teil aller Einnahmen (genauere Angaben fehlen) aus diesen Paketen wird Digital Extremes an die "Gesellschaft für Autismus in London, Ontario" (Autism Ontario London) und die Gesellschaft für Alzheimer in London und Middlesex (Alzheimer Society London and Middlesex) spenden.

Das TennoCon 2020 Digital Paket enthält (24,99 Euro):
  • TennoCon 2020 Syandana
  • Siegel: TennoCon 2020
  • Display: TennoCon 2020
  • Glyphe: TennoCon 2020
  • Emote: TennoCon 2020
  • Emote: Der Neue Krieg
  • Orbiter-Dekoration: Der Neue Krieg
  • TennoCon Relais-Ticket
  • 475 Platinum

Darüber hinaus wird ein TennoCon 2020 Merch Paket mit einem limitierten T-Shirt und Pin, welche das Logo der TennoCon 2020 sowie und ein geometrisches Lotus-Design tragen, verkauft (zum Store). Weitere Details zur TennoCon 2020 findet ihr hier.


Letztes aktuelles Video: Nightwave Series 3 -The Glassmaker Teaser Trailer

Quelle: Digital Extremes

