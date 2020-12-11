 

Warframe: Premiere im Epic Games Store mit Unreal-Tournament-Waffenskins

Warframe
Publisher: Digital Extremes
21.03.2013
29.11.2013
26.11.2020
20.11.2018
02.09.2014
2021
Leserwertung: 74% [2]

von ,

Warframe: Premiere im Epic Games Store mit Unreal-Tournament-Waffenskins

Warframe (Action-Adventure) von Digital Extremes
Warframe (Action-Adventure) von Digital Extremes - Bildquelle: Digital Extremes
Warframe feiert seine Premiere im Epic Games Store und passend dazu werden in dem Store drei Unreal-Tournament-Waffenskins (Flak Cannon, Rocket Launcher und Shock Rifle) an interessierte Spieler auf PC verteilt. Das (kostenlose) Waffenpaket wird bis Weihnachten zur Verfügung stehen. Ein Epic-Games-Account ist erforderlich. Auch ein Paket mit zusätzlichen Boni wird im Store bis kommenden Montag angeboten.



Es ist die erste Zusammenarbeit von Digital Extremes und Epic Games seit langer Zeit. Ursprünglich hatte Digital Extremes sowohl UT (1999) als auch zwei Nachfolger entwickelt.



"More than 20 years ago, the teams at Digital Extremes and Epic were working on the original Unreal Tournament", said Epic Games CEO, Tim Sweeney. "It's awesome to see how much success Digital Extremes has had with Warframe, and we're excited to be bringing it to the Epic Games Store, along with such a cool nod to that history."

“When we started working with Epic Games on Solar Winds and Epic Pinball, we had no clue they would lead to the collaborative decade of work that would blossom into the Epic's Unreal franchise. With Unreal, we all helped create a great gaming experience together", said James Schmalz, founder and CEO of Digital Extremes. "Fast forward nearly two decades to our current success, Warframe, and it's humbling to see a couple of those early weapons we created introduced into our universe. To see some of that collaboration happening again today is incredibly exciting."

Quelle: Digital Extremes
