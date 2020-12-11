Warframe: Premiere im Epic Games Store mit Unreal-Tournament-Waffenskins

Es ist die erste Zusammenarbeit von Digital Extremes und Epic Games seit langer Zeit. Ursprünglich hatte Digital Extremes sowohl UT (1999) als auch zwei Nachfolger entwickelt.
"More than 20 years ago, the teams at Digital Extremes and Epic were working on the original Unreal Tournament", said Epic Games CEO, Tim Sweeney. "It's awesome to see how much success Digital Extremes has had with Warframe, and we're excited to be bringing it to the Epic Games Store, along with such a cool nod to that history."
“When we started working with Epic Games on Solar Winds and Epic Pinball, we had no clue they would lead to the collaborative decade of work that would blossom into the Epic's Unreal franchise. With Unreal, we all helped create a great gaming experience together", said James Schmalz, founder and CEO of Digital Extremes. "Fast forward nearly two decades to our current success, Warframe, and it's humbling to see a couple of those early weapons we created introduced into our universe. To see some of that collaboration happening again today is incredibly exciting."