 

Warframe: Überblick über die Frühjahr-2021-Inhalte

Warframe
von ,

Warframe: Überblick über die Frühjahr-2021-Inhalte

Warframe (Action-Adventure) von Digital Extremes
Warframe (Action-Adventure) von Digital Extremes - Bildquelle: Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes gibt einen Überblick über die Warframe-Inhalte, die für das Frühjahr 2021 geplant sind. Hierzu gehören das Update "Call of the Tempestarii" plus Warframe "Sevagoth" mit einer Reaper-Form, Octavia Prime (ab dem 23. Februar) und die beiden Events "Star Days" (vom 11. bis 24. Februar) und "Lunar New Year" (vom 16. Februar bis zum 5. März).

Das 30. Update wird "Call of the Tempestarii" heißen und soll irgendwann im März 2021 erscheinen. Neben neuen Story-Elementen werden Corpus-Railjack-Inhalte (Raumkämpfe) eingeführt, die aber im Vergleich zu den bisherigen Railjack-Inhalten besser mit den gewohnten und typischen Warframe-Spielgeschehen verzahnt werden sollen. Bessere Belohnungen, nicht so lange Missionen und weniger Grind stehen auf der Liste der geplanten Verbesserungen.

Mit "Call of the Tempestarii" wird Sevagoth eingeführt, der 46. Warframe (plus Questreihe), der sich ins "Ätherische gräbt", indem er Seelen sät, erntet und aussaugt. Sevagoth bietet (wie gewohnt) vier Warframe-Fähigkeiten plus das Wraith-Meter, das, wenn es voll ist, eine schattenhafte Reaper-Form mit drei Basiskräften entfesselt.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Spring 2021 Content Preview


  • "Star Days (February 11-24): Spread the love by earning majestic wings and colorful ephemera and delve into the world of “Fashion Framing” in Warframe’s version of Valentine’s Day!
  • Lunar New Year (February 16-March 5): Celebrate the Year of the Ox with a variety of limited-time alert rewards and platinum bundles (including decorations, skins, boosters, mods, credits and more) to ring in the Lunar New Year.
  • Octavia Prime (February 23): Dance to the beat of your enemies’ defeat with the debut of the musically inclined Octavia Prime on all platforms (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch). Wield her Primed Tenora and Pandero weapons, and create custom music with her signature Mandachord and guitar-like Shawzin Prime!
  • Call of the Tempestarii (Coming Soon): Soar into all new Railjack space battles to engage the massive Corpus Fleet Capital Ships and navigate treacherous Void Storms in your quest to unlock the ghostly new warframe, Sevagoth."
Quelle: Digital Extremes
