 

Shenmue 3: PC-Version wird exklusiv im Epic Games Store veröffentlicht; E3-Trailer - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Shenmue 3
Action-Adventure
Entwickler:
Release:
19.11.2019
19.11.2019
Alias: Shenmue III
Vorbestellen
ab 69,99
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 [PC] - 11,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Dark Souls 3 [PC] - 11,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • 11-11 Memories Retold [PC] - 11,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Dark Souls: Remastered [PC] - 29,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • The Surge - Augmented Edition [PC] - 21,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Shenmue 3: PC-Version wird exklusiv im Epic Games Store veröffentlicht; E3-Trailer

Shenmue 3 (Action) von Ys Net / Deep Silver
Shenmue 3 (Action) von Ys Net / Deep Silver - Bildquelle: Ys Net / Deep Silver
Bei der PC Gaming Show ist der E3-Trailer von Shenmue 3 gezeigt worden. Darüber hinaus ist bei Kickstarter bestätigt worden, dass die PC-Version exklusiv im Epic Games Store erhältlich sein wird. Die Entscheidung haben die Entwickler (Ys.Net) in Zusammenarbeit mit Deep Silver gefällt, heißt es. Im vergangenen Kickstarter-Beitrag stand bei den Systemanforderungen noch "Aktivierung via Steam-Client erforderlich".

Die Veröffentlichung von Yu Suzukis Martial-Arts-Epos ist kürzlich (erneut) verschoben worden. Der neue Termin ist der 19. November 2019 für PC und PlayStation 4.

Minimum Systemanforderungen:
  • Betriebssystem: Windows 7x64, Windows 8x64, Windows 10x64 (64-bit OS Required)
  • Prozessor: Intel Core i5-4460 (3,40 GHz) oder besser; Quad-core oder besser
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Grafikkarte: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti oder besser (DirectX 11 card & VRAM 2GB Required)
  • Netzwerk: Breitband-Internetverbindung
  • Festplatte: 100 GB verfügbarer Speicherplatz
  • Soundkarte: DirectX 9.0c kompatible Soundkarte
  • DVD Drive: Required (if you buy the physical copy)
  • Additional Info: Requires Epic Games Store Client to activate.

Empfohlene Systemanforderungen:
  • Betriebssystem: Windows 10 (64-bit OS Required)
  • Prozessor: Intel Core i7-7700 (3.60 GHz)
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • Grafikkarte: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
  • Netzwerk: Breitband-Internetverbindung
  • Festplatte: 100 GB verfügbarer Speicherplatz
  • Soundkarte: DirectX 9.0c kompatible Soundkarte
  • DVD Drive: Required (if you buy the physical copy)
  • Additional Info: Requires Epic Games Store Client to activate.

Letztes aktuelles Video: E3 2019 Trailer PC Gaming Show

Quelle: Epic Games Store, Kickstarter, Deep Silver
Shenmue 3
ab 69,99 bei

Kommentare

ChrisJumper schrieb am
Das klingt nicht so als wäre es legal... oder meinen die wirklich das Spiel wird nur Zeitexklusiv im Epic Store erscheinen und die Kickstarter müssen jetzt ein Jahr länger warten?
Generell klingt das für die Kickstarter wie ein Vertragsbruch.
Koroshiya schrieb am
Tjoa, wieder ein Spiel weniger auf meiner Liste. Vielleicht irgendwann mal, wenn es nicht mehr Epic-exklusiv ist.
Kolelaser schrieb am
Klasse ! Danke. Jedes Spiel das nicht auf Steam erscheint ist ein gutes Spiel. Klasse das sich Epic gegen dieses widerliche Monopol stellt und den Entwickler einen fairen Anteil gibt. Ich hoffe es ziehen noch viel mehr Studios mit.
Solon25 schrieb am
Was soll's, man hat 18 Jahre auf eine Fortsetzung gewartet, da macht 1 Jahr mehr auch nichts mehr aus^^
DARK-THREAT schrieb am
Also mit diesem Titel hat man die Community allgemein auf versch. Plattformen verärgert...
schrieb am