Shenmue 3: PC-Version wird exklusiv im Epic Games Store veröffentlicht; E3-Trailer - 4Players.de

Die Veröffentlichung von Yu Suzukis Martial-Arts-Epos ist kürzlich (erneut) verschoben worden. Der neue Termin ist der 19. November 2019 für PC und PlayStation 4.
Minimum Systemanforderungen:
- Betriebssystem: Windows 7x64, Windows 8x64, Windows 10x64 (64-bit OS Required)
- Prozessor: Intel Core i5-4460 (3,40 GHz) oder besser; Quad-core oder besser
- RAM: 4 GB
- Grafikkarte: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti oder besser (DirectX 11 card & VRAM 2GB Required)
- Netzwerk: Breitband-Internetverbindung
- Festplatte: 100 GB verfügbarer Speicherplatz
- Soundkarte: DirectX 9.0c kompatible Soundkarte
- DVD Drive: Required (if you buy the physical copy)
- Additional Info: Requires Epic Games Store Client to activate.
Empfohlene Systemanforderungen:
- Betriebssystem: Windows 10 (64-bit OS Required)
- Prozessor: Intel Core i7-7700 (3.60 GHz)
- RAM: 16 GB
- Grafikkarte: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
- Netzwerk: Breitband-Internetverbindung
- Festplatte: 100 GB verfügbarer Speicherplatz
- Soundkarte: DirectX 9.0c kompatible Soundkarte
- DVD Drive: Required (if you buy the physical copy)
- Additional Info: Requires Epic Games Store Client to activate.
