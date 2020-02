DayZ: Update 1.07 veröffentlicht und Kostenlos-Wochenende

Fixed: A client error caused by re-encountering the weapon you dropped during a previous death

Fixed: The map always used to open at the top left corner (now remembers the last opened position)

Fixed: The action "Jump out" was disabled from the back seats of the ADA 4x4

Fixed: Action circle was missing while dismantling the oven

Fixed: The player can no longer attach both the suppressor and compensator to the SG5-K

Fixed: Issue caused by starting an action with a desynchronized item in hands

Fixed: An animation glitch related to throwing

Fixed: Several types of inventory interactions related to item reservation

Fixed: Water bonus from wells was added too early in the action

Fixed: Infected would not cause bleeding wounds as intended

Fixed: Issues with doors in the aircraft hangar, hospital, school, harbour crane

Fixed: Issues with the sounds of doors in the fire station and big ATC buildings

Fixed: Issues with a ladder on the construction site

Fixed: Wooden plank stacks could spawn on top of each other

Fixed: The big doorway of the sawmill had bullet collision even when opened

Fixed: Object placement on Enoch and ChernarusPlus

Fixed: Yellow heat comfort was giving a penalty on health regeneration

Fixed: Position of the combination lock widget, LODs, and textures

Fixed: The player could collide with individual ivy parts

Fixed: The Denim Skirt showed the wrong colour in 1st person view

Fixed: Infected could not navigate into the large grey sheds

Fixed: The Construction Lights behaved incorrectly when thrown

Fixed: It was not possible to empty liquid containers inside buildings

Fixed: Blue Athletic Sunglasses had a green texture (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T148324)

Fixed: The Thermometer would always display 0 degrees (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T146710)

Fixed: Night vision was darkened when someone entered the players' network bubble (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T147106)

Fixed: Base building actions could be mixed up resulting in building the wrong part

Fixed: Large numbers (quantity) were not fully visible in the hand slot

Fixed: Barrel with holes was still able to store liquids (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T148495)

Fixed: Item description of the beige Working Boots

Changed: Global lighting changes (ground-lighting addition, brightness of the day and night, shadow contrast during clear weather, rain visual tweaks, darker clouds during overcast)

Changed: Improved inventory attachment icons (missing icons added, tweaked and unused removed to free space)

Changed: Clean-up of the car damage zones

Changed: Lowered the amount of leaked coolant when the car radiator is destroyed

Changed: The "Open" option for the fence gate can be accessed easier

Changed: Removed the collision from the Barbed Wire

Changed: Barbed Wire now causes bleeding sources instead of shock damage

Changed: The fence and watchtower kits can now be dismantled

Changed: Heavy items (with collision) are dropped using physics

Changed: Rework of the combination lock destruction (requires more time but in shorter cycles)

Changed: Sawing a pile of wooden planks is now a truly continuous action

Tweaked: Decreased range of the night light, and changed its color, position, and brightness for a better immersion

Tweaked: The fence gate opens and closes slower

Tweaked: Inventory view of the Assault Helmet Visor

Tweaked: You receive one additional plank when cutting down a wooden log

Tweaked: You receive one more wooden log when cutting down most trees

Tweaked: Clearer placement of the base building materials

Tweaked: Sorted attachments icons of firearms

Tweaked: The base building build action won't show up at all when it cannot be successfully executed (previously allowed to execute without result)

Tweaked: Adjusted the logic behind obstacle checks when building base parts

Tweaked: The map is now full screen

Tweaked: Removed the collision from tourist trail poles

Tweaked: Update of the game credits

Added: Ability to choose between bright and dark nights through a server config parameter lightingConfig (0 for bright, 1 for dark)

Tweaked: limitFPS is now logged and default crop value raised from [1, 50] to [1, 200], by default it's unlimited

Added: Curl context can store the results into files + API

Added: Livonia ruined houses variants without overgrown ivy

Added: Named selection for the bear (Body_Injury)

Added: Named selections for all ivy parts (leaves)

Added: GetGame().GetWorld().LoadNewLightingCfg("filepath") can reload the global lighting config during runtime

Added: SetSoundMaxVolume() to change the max-volume level

Added: Functions InventoryItem::EnableCollisionsWithCharacter & InventoryItem::HasCollisionsWithCharacter

Added: Exposed rigid body functions to script

Added: Missing dGeomCreateCylinder implementation

Added: Script method Object::SetDynamicPhysicsLifeTime

Changed: inventorySlot changed to inventorySlot[] (string to array of string) to allow slot extensions

Changed: Livonia terrain files *_ce, *_data and *_navmesh changed from *.ebo format to *.pbo

Changed: Commented out transferToZonesThreshold method

Changed: Renamed OnEventFromRemoteWeapon event into OnEventForRemoteWeapon

Removed: Obsolete pond/well drink actions

Picking up an item on the upper floor of a watchtower can crash the game

