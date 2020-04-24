Nintendo: Unerlaubter Zugriff auf mehr als 160.000 Konten bestätigt

Nintendo hat eingeräumt, dass es seit Anfang April offenbar von außen unerlaubte Zugriffe auf mehr als 160.000 Nutzerkonten mit Nintendo-ID gab. Laut Eurogamer.net heißt es in dem Statement aber auch, dass es derzeit keine Hinweise darauf gebe, dass sich Hacker Zugriff auf die Datenbanken, Server oder Services verschafft haben. Stattdessen geht man davon aus, dass sich die Angreifer die Log-In-Daten an anderer Stelle besorgt haben müssen - eine Taktik, die als Credential Stuffing bezeichnet wird. Um Konten zu schützen möchte Nintendo keine weiteren Details nennen, wie genau sich die Angreifer den Zugriff verschafft haben. Dadurch könnten Dritte private Daten wie Nicknames, E-Mail-Adressen, Geburtstag, Geschlecht und Informationen zum Land / Region eingesehen haben. Die Kreditkartendaten waren laut Nintendo sicher, allerdings wurden manche durch Käufe von den "Profil-Einbrechern" belastet.
Nintendo empfiehlt seinen Nutzern dringend, umgehend eine Zwei-Faktor-Authentifizierung für das eigene Konto einzurichten. Die Möglichkeit, sich über die Nintendo Network ID beim Onlinedienst einzuloggen, ist derzeit gesperrt und man muss auf die gebotenen Alternativen zurückgreifen.
Hier das Statement im Original-Wortlaut:
Important Notice
We would like to provide an update on the recent incidents of unauthorised access to some Nintendo Accounts.
While we continue to investigate, we would like to reassure users that there is currently no evidence pointing towards a breach of Nintendo's databases, servers or services. As one action in our ongoing investigation, we are discontinuing the ability to use a Nintendo Network ID to sign in to a Nintendo Account. All other options to sign-in to a Nintendo Account remain available.
As a further precaution, we will soon contact users about resetting passwords for Nintendo Network IDs and Nintendo Accounts that we have reason to believe were accessed without authorisation.
In addition, we also continue to strongly encourage users to enable two-step verification for their Nintendo Account as instructed here: How to set-up two-step verification for a Nintendo Account.
If any users become aware of unauthorised activity, we encourage them to take the steps outlined in the article about the Nintendo Account recovery process.
During the investigation, in order to deter further attempts of unauthorised sign-ins, we will not reveal more information about the methods employed to gain unauthorised access.
We apologise for the inconvenience and concerns caused to our customers, and we will continue working hard to safeguard the security of our users' data.
von Michael Krosta,