Heute Nachmittag (ab 17 Uhr) wird die CitizenCon 2951 in digitaler Form via Twitch stattfinden. Cloud Imperium Games verspricht eine Eröffnungsrede von Entwicklungsleiter Chris Roberts, Deep-Dive-Panels (dynamisches Wirtschaftssystem, Server-Meshing, planetare Tools, Raumschiff-Updates), Diskussionen, Ankündigungen, Goodies und Community-Wettbewerbe rund um Star Citizen. Die Event-Übersichtsseite findet ihr hier.
"For all of us at CIG, CitizenCon is a revitalizing time when we celebrate with our community and get energized by their excitement for Star Citizen. We missed its presence last year and are glad to bring it back, even as an all-digital show", sagt Creative Director Chris Roberts. "CitizenCon represents the spirit of our passionate community. Together with our players, we are building the most ambitious and expansive game development project in history. There's never been anything like Star Citizen in terms of its size, scope, and support from a growing playerbase that believes in our vision. This year's CitizenCon represents our chance to share our work and progress with our growing community and we can’t wait to show everyone what’s coming for Star Citizen."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Alpha 313 Underground Infamy
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Star Citizen: CitizenCon 2951 findet heute statt
Anzeige: Metroid Dread (Switch) 54,99 ● Corsair K100 RGB, optisch-mechanische Gaming-Tastatur 179,99 ● Samsung 980 PRO SSD 1 TB (PS5-kompatibel) plus Far Cry 6 189,99 ● Xbox Wireless Controller "Pulse Red" 49,99 ● Neuer Fire TV Stick 4K Max jetzt erhältlich 64,99 ● Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch 244,00 ● Kingston Fury Beast 16GB Kit, DDR4-3200 59,90